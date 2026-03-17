Reklaim Credit Solutions Launches as the First Commercial Credit Rating Agency Built Specifically for the Legal Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reklaim Credit Solutions today announced its official launch as the first commercial credit rating agency built specifically for the legal cannabis industry, addressing one of the most persistent and costly structural challenges in cannabis commerce: the lack of reliable credit intelligence for cannabis-to-cannabis B2B transactions.

Traditional credit bureaus, including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, and Equifax, have been unable to deliver meaningful commercial credit intelligence for cannabis-related businesses, offering only limited generic scores without credit limit guidance because of the industry’s federal regulatory complexity. That gap has left distributors, manufacturers, cultivators, and retailers extending trade credit with little visibility, fueling chronic late payments, write-offs, and supply chain instability across the legal cannabis market.

Reklaim Credit Solutions was built to change that from the ground up.

A Proprietary Model Built for Cannabis

At the core of Reklaim’s platform is a purpose-built neural network ensemble model that aggregates accounts receivable data, integrates with state Secretary of State records and cannabis regulatory data, and applies predictive analytics developed by experts in credit risk, financial modeling, and cannabis finance.

The result is a suite of services previously unavailable to the industry: cannabis-specific commercial credit scores, credit limit recommendations, and comprehensive credit reports calibrated to the unique financial realities of operating in a legal but federally complex market.

“As both a longtime investor and operator in the cannabis industry, my frustration with the lack of payment accountability and the destruction it causes across the supply chain has reached a boiling point,” said Kraig Fox, CEO and Founder of Reklaim Credit Solutions. “Operators are sending inventory out on trade credit with zero visibility into who they’re extending credit to. No scores, no limits, no history. It’s a broken system that costs this industry hundreds of millions of dollars every year. We assembled the best team available, experts in predictive modeling, credit analytics, and cannabis finance, and built what the major agencies could not or would not: a neural network-based solution designed specifically for this industry. Transparency before inventory leaves the building is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity.”

From Reporting the Past to Predicting the Future

Industry trade associations have played an important role in helping operators share payment behavior and identify both reliable partners and bad actors across the ecosystem. Those resources serve a valuable purpose, but by nature they are retrospective, documenting what has already happened.

Reklaim Credit Solutions operates in a different category. As a commercial credit rating agency, Reklaim is designed to answer the question that matters most before extending trade credit: what is likely to happen next? By applying predictive analytics and machine learning to aggregated financial data, the platform delivers forward-looking intelligence that helps operators make smarter decisions before a payment failure occurs.

Currently in Beta, Expanding with Industry Participation

Reklaim Credit Solutions is currently operating in beta, partnering with cannabis operators across multiple states to import accounts receivable aging and payment history data into the platform. This collaborative data ingestion phase is essential to further training the model across diverse transaction patterns, strengthening predictive accuracy with every participating operator.

The company is actively seeking additional beta partners, including multi-state operators, regional distributors, and single-market businesses interested in contributing data, shaping the platform, and gaining early access to cannabis-specific credit intelligence as the model continues to mature.

About Reklaim Credit Solutions

Reklaim Credit Solutions is the cannabis industry’s first dedicated commercial credit reporting agency. The company aggregates accounts receivable data, partners with state records and regulatory sources, and deploys a proprietary neural network model to deliver credit scores, credit limit guidance, and full credit reports tailored to cannabis commerce. Reklaim’s mission is to bring financial transparency, accountability, and greater stability to the legal cannabis supply chain.

Media Contact:

Kraig Fox

CEO & Founder, Reklaim Credit Solutions

fox@reklaim.io

https://reklaim.io/

Reklaim Credit Solutions is currently accepting beta partner applications. Operators interested in participating in the beta program or learning more about the platform are encouraged to reach out directly.