Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 17 March 2026

At the annual general meeting, the management's review was presented, and the annual report for 2025 was approved, including the Supervisory Board's proposal for a dividend payment of DKK 25 per share, corresponding to DKK 1,538m.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. item c (remuneration report) and item d (remuneration to the Shareholders’ Representatives and the Supervisory Board) were both adopted.

The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire own shares (item e of the agenda) was adopted.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items f.1-f.2 of the agenda (motions of amendments to the Articles of Association) were both adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an Extraordinary General Meeting is hereby called for the purpose of final adoption of the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Elected as new Shareholders' Representatives (item g.1 of the agenda):

Electoral Region North:

Bent Larsen, Nørresundby

Henrik Højmark Hansen, Hjørring

Jan Nygaard, Aalborg

Rasmus Norup, Sunds

Stiven Larsen, Aalborg Electoral Region South:

Christina Nyhus Hansen, Aarhus C

Lisbeth Holm, Vejle

Marianne Vindum Kolenda,

Hellerup Electoral Region East:

Christian Risom, Ringsted

Frank Kruse, Kgs. Lyngby

Glenn Söderholm, Vejbystrand

(Sweden)

Mie Asp Christophersen, Kastrup

Morten Gustafson, Skovlunde

The 56 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

The two Supervisory Board members, Lisbeth Holm and Glenn Söderholm, were both re-elected (item g.2 of the agenda).

In addition, EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected under item h.1 of the agenda as well as re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab under item h.2 of the agenda.

At the subsequent meeting of Shareholders' Representatives, Kurt Bligaard Pedersen and Rina Asmussen were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Anker Laden-Andersen as its deputy chairman

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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