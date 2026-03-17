Natural Products Expo West Marks 45 Years, Defines Future of Innovation in CPG

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Products Expo West, produced by New Hope Network, the largest gathering for the natural and organic products industry, brought over 66,000 registered health and wellness leaders to the Anaheim Convention Center (March 3-6, 2026). The event highlighted the energy and sense of community that comes from being together in person, offering a unique opportunity to connect, share ideas, and build relationships that drive the industry forward. The momentum in the natural products space was clear, as attendees came together to celebrate progress and collaborate on the future of the industry.





Over 3,200 brands exhibited, displaying the latest innovations in the nearly $342 billion natural products industry across food and beverage, health and beauty, lifestyle, vitamins, supplements, raw ingredients, and solution providers. Notable brands found in the expo halls included Chomps debuting new chicken sticks, Bulletproof launching Coffee + Creatine, celebrity-backed new Caliwater flavors, and Tattooed Chef's new innovative high-protein cottage cheese pizza crust.

Over 110 countries were represented across 26 pavilions, showcasing the incredible global reach and diversity of the natural products industry. The event saw a surge in attendance from countries like Japan, Peru, and Spain, bringing fresh perspectives, unique innovations, and a dynamic energy to the show floor. This international presence underscored the growing global momentum and shared commitment to advancing health and wellness worldwide.





Expo West also hosted over 100 educational sessions across four days, serving as a source of inspiration for businesses seeking the latest expert advice on hot industry topics such as sports nutrition, regenerative agriculture, women’s health, functional products, and business strategy insights. Climate Day programming and the all-new CPG Innovation Summit provided actionable information designed to help drive businesses forward and test new ways of operating.

Illuminating the stage, the "State of Natural & Organic" keynote brought together ten leading industry professionals for an information-packed session. This impactful discussion informed business strategies, unveiled upcoming product innovations, and featured conversations driving positive change within the organic and natural products industry. Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur and global thought leader, delivered a compelling keynote on day two that explored the dynamic intersection of business, culture, and the internet. Additionally, Dr. Jessica Knurick, a renowned nutrition scientist and science communicator, captivated the audience with her expertise on public health, food policy, and evidence-based nutrition.





Jeff D’Entremont, SVP, Informa Health and Nutrition, shared "Expo West is the premier destination for innovation in CPG, where businesses showcase their creativity, connect with industry leaders, and launch products that redefine grocery shelves. It’s a place where ideas come to life, partnerships are forged, and the next big trends take shape. By fostering collaboration and providing actionable strategies, we empower brands to adapt to the evolving consumer landscape and drive the future of the industry with confidence and purpose.”

Expo West also celebrated excellence through multiple onsite events including:

The NEXTY Awards, which recognizes the most progressive, impactful, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. These awards aim to elevate brands and products that are making a meaningful difference for both people and the planet. To view the winning products please visit: www.newhope.com.

Attendees enjoyed networking opportunities, including happy hours like the Gender Equity in Nutraceuticals event and the J.E.D.I. (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) Community Happy Hour, fostering connections, collaboration, and support for diverse voices in the industry.

The CPG Innovation Summit brought together brands, investors, and industry leaders to explore the future of consumer-packaged goods. Featuring discussions on AI-driven marketing, evolving retail models, and impact-driven innovation, the Summit fostered collaboration and forward-thinking strategies to navigate the rapidly changing industry landscape.

The Snack Lab offered attendees a dedicated space for the first time to explore the latest trends in better-for-you snacking. Brands showcased innovative products that blend wellness, flavor, and indulgence, redefining the snacking experience and highlighting the next generation of guilt-free, delicious options.





Sustainability remained a cornerstone of Expo West’s mission, driving meaningful environmental impact. Through a collaboration with r.World, 44 exhibitors in the Fresh Ideas Marketplace participated in a zero-waste sampling program, utilizing reusable cups to reduce single-use plastic waste. Their cups were also used at show management-hosted events, such as plaza gatherings. As a result of this initiative, Expo West eliminated 29,600 single-use items, diverted 168 pounds of waste from landfills, and conserved 2,856 gallons of water. Additionally, Expo West partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to collect leftover product at the end of the show. This initiative resulted in the collection of 163,547 pounds that will be distributed among Second Harvest's network of over 380 sites across Orange County making a significant impact on the community while reducing waste.

At Expo West 2026, our Standards Team conducted on-site booth reviews to verify compliance with New Hope Network Standards, with over 87% of booths found to be in compliance. This result reflects the community’s strong commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency. Beacon Discovery featured more than 30,000 products, representing 78% of CPG brands at the event, and facilitated over 140,000 product interactions in the 90 days surrounding Expo West, fostering valuable connections and engagement with the latest innovations.

Alongside MarketReady Insights, which provides actionable intelligence and trends to help brands and retailers make informed decisions, these initiatives form the foundation of our Market Integrity Team. This collaborative approach supports a trusted and innovative marketplace for all participants.

“Expo West was absolutely buzzing this year and the energy across the show floor was incredible. Seeing so many key retail partners, industry leaders, and mission aligned brands all in one place was truly revitalizing and such a powerful reminder of the momentum driving the natural products industry forward.” - Kim Larsson, Painterland Sisters.





Buyers in attendance ranged from top natural, specialty, and independent retailers, to mass market and big box retailers, including The Fresh Market, DoorDash, Hungryroot, REVOLVE, Sam’s Club, Target, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, and many more, seeking the latest breakthrough natural and organic brands and products.

Natural Products Expo West will return to Anaheim March 2-5, 2027. Stay up to date with Expo West on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and get notified when 2027 housing and registration opens here.

Newtopia Now, New Hope Network’s carefully curated conscious products event in Denver, Colorado, will take place August 18-20, 2026. To learn more about Newtopia Now, please visit www.newtopianow.com.

Natural Products Expo West

Natural Products Expo West is North America's premier trade show for natural, organic, and healthy products. The annual event unites industry professionals, showcasing the latest in natural and organic across food, beverages, supplements, personal care, home goods, and sustainable packaging solutions. Expo West attracts a diverse audience including retailers, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, media representatives, and health and wellness enthusiasts, providing a platform to discover industry trends, connect with thousands of exhibitors and attendees, learn from experts, source new products, and stay ahead of market demands. For more information, please visit www.expowest.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Health and Nutrition PR

Pr@newhope.com

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