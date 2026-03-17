Nanterre, March 16th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 09th to March 13th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 09th to March 13th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-03-09 FR0000125486 14 846 126,1289 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-09 FR0000125486 5 150 126,2281 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-09 FR0000125486 2 911 125,8172 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-09 FR0000125486 1 887 125,2916 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-10 FR0000125486 8 158 130,7737 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-10 FR0000125486 4 021 130,7979 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-10 FR0000125486 1 779 130,8339 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-10 FR0000125486 646 130,9654 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-11 FR0000125486 8 004 129,9804 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-11 FR0000125486 3 565 129,8988 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-11 FR0000125486 2 845 130,3941 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-11 FR0000125486 404 130,1535 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-12 FR0000125486 8 021 129,7664 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-12 FR0000125486 4 586 129,7724 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-12 FR0000125486 1 647 129,7443 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-12 FR0000125486 265 129,8189 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-13 FR0000125486 7 786 129,5702 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-13 FR0000125486 4 501 129,4606 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-13 FR0000125486 1 893 129,8514 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-13 FR0000125486 455 129,2767 TQEX TOTAL 83 370 128,8553

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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