Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 09th to March 13th,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, March 16th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 09th to March 13th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 09th to March 13th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-03-09FR000012548614 846126,1289XPAR
VINCI2026-03-09FR00001254865 150126,2281CEUX
VINCI2026-03-09FR00001254862 911125,8172AQEU
VINCI2026-03-09FR00001254861 887125,2916TQEX
VINCI2026-03-10FR00001254868 158130,7737XPAR
VINCI2026-03-10FR00001254864 021130,7979CEUX
VINCI2026-03-10FR00001254861 779130,8339AQEU
VINCI2026-03-10FR0000125486646130,9654TQEX
VINCI2026-03-11FR00001254868 004129,9804XPAR
VINCI2026-03-11FR00001254863 565129,8988CEUX
VINCI2026-03-11FR00001254862 845130,3941AQEU
VINCI2026-03-11FR0000125486404130,1535TQEX
VINCI2026-03-12FR00001254868 021129,7664XPAR
VINCI2026-03-12FR00001254864 586129,7724CEUX
VINCI2026-03-12FR00001254861 647129,7443AQEU
VINCI2026-03-12FR0000125486265129,8189TQEX
VINCI2026-03-13FR00001254867 786129,5702XPAR
VINCI2026-03-13FR00001254864 501129,4606CEUX
VINCI2026-03-13FR00001254861 893129,8514AQEU
VINCI2026-03-13FR0000125486455129,2767TQEX
      
  TOTAL83 370128,8553 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 09-03-26 to 13-03-26 vGB
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