Imagine Wins Best of Category Award for Point‑of‑Purchase Materials at PIM Star Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine is proud to announce it has been named a Best of Category winner in Point‑of‑Purchase Materials at the Printing Industry Midwest (PIM) Star Awards, a prestigious recognition honoring excellence across the graphic communications supply chain throughout the Midwest. The winning submission was an innovative case-topper display designed for their client, CELSIUS.

The Best of Category designation represents a level of craftsmanship unsurpassed by any other entry within its category and is awarded by a panel of industry experts. Judges evaluate submissions based on technical expertise, print quality, design features, and overall graphic appeal, recognizing work that exemplifies the highest standards in print and production.

The PIM Star Awards celebrate every aspect of graphic communications—from content creation through print and distribution—providing organizations an opportunity to showcase their capabilities while honoring the dedication and talent of their teams. Winning a Star Award signifies that an organization is producing some of the best printed work in the Midwest.

As a Best of Category winner, Imagine will be entered into the national America Print Awards competition later this year.

“This award is a testament to the craftsmanship, creativity, and attention to detail our team brings to every project,” said Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine. “Point‑of‑purchase materials play a critical role in influencing consumer behavior at the moment of decision, and we’re proud to be recognized for delivering work that combines strong design with exceptional production quality.”

This recognition reinforces Imagine’s commitment to producing high‑impact, expertly crafted materials and experiences that help brands stand out in competitive environments.

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and produce results. From concept to consumer, our comprehensive solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home advertising, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti—a versatile platform capable of managing even the most complex in-store marketing programs—with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, supported by top-tier print and digital production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.