Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

17 March 2026 at 7:00 p.m.





Transfer of Luotea Plc’s own shares

Luotea Plc has, based on the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4 December 2025, transferred 5,943 shares to the members of the Board of Directors of Luotea Plc as part of the Board remuneration. This transfer relates to the remuneration of the board members who commenced their term on 31 December 2025.

The share transfer price is EUR 2,40 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 12 March 2026. After the transfer, Luotea holds 560,960 of its own shares.

LUOTEA PLC

Heikki Eskola

General Counsel



More information

Heikki Eskola, tel. +358 50 586 5907

Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea’s services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company’s revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.luotea.com