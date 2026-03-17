Edge Marketing Recognized by National Law Journal Readers as a Top Online/Social Media Marketing Provider in 2026 “Best Of” Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. , an award-winning full-service agency specializing in strategic marketing and public relations for the legal, accounting and professional services industries, has been recognized by the attorney readership of the *National Law Journal* in the publication’s 2026 “Best Of” survey.

Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers, the annual *Best Of* supplements recognize the vendors that lawyers and firm administrators turn to first to keep their lives on track, inside and outside of the office. The survey results are based entirely on attorney and legal professional feedback, highlighting the providers they trust most.

In the 2026 results, Edge Marketing, Inc. was honored as 2nd Place for Online/Social Media Marketing.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how our clients experience the work we’ve been doing over the past year,” said Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing. “We’ve invested heavily in sophisticated AI‑supported workflows, smarter content and campaign design, and better integration across PR, social, and digital channels. The goal has never been ‘more posts,’ it’s been more relevant, trustworthy signals in front of the right legal audiences. Being named a top provider for online and social media marketing tells us that our approach is resonating.”

Over the last year, Edge has expanded its capabilities in:

AI‑assisted research and narrative intelligence to uncover emerging topics and trends

Integrated social and digital programs that support PR, thought leadership, and trust‑building

Measurement frameworks that focus on meaningful engagement and brand authority in the legal market



For more than two decades, Edge Marketing has helped legal and professional services providers strengthen their brands, build trust with buyers, and drive growth through integrated marketing, PR, and thought‑leadership programs.

For more information about Edge Marketing and its services, visit: https://edgemarketinginc.com.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a strategic communications and marketing agency serving legal, accounting and professional services organizations worldwide. Since 1997, Edge has partnered with companies operating in complex, regulated and high-stakes industries to build credibility, elevate brand visibility and drive measurable growth. The agency combines strategic insight with emerging technologies, including AI-integrated marketing workflows, to deliver public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, GEO/AEO/SEO and fractional CMO services grounded in authenticity and data-driven precision. Edge is known for its long-standing client relationships, ethical approach and commitment to helping B2B organizations lead with clarity and confidence. To learn more, visit https://edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Managing Director

C: 651.528.9445

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com