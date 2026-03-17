Luotea Plc - Managers' Transactions: Soile Kankaanpää

 | Source: Luotea Oyj Luotea Oyj

Luotea Plc 
Stock exchange release  
17 March 2026 at 7:05 p.m. 

Luotea Plc - Managers' Transactions: Soile Kankaanpää
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Soile Kankaanpää

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Luotea Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 147517/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-17

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592464

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 2.4 EUR


Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 2.4 EUR


LUOTEA PLC 
 
More information: 
Heikki Eskola, General Counsel, +358 50 586 5907 

Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea’s services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services. 

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company’s revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 
 
Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki 
Media 
www.luotea.com 

 


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