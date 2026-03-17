Guggenheim Investments Again Ranked Among Top Taxable Bond Fund Families by Barron's

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, a global asset manager with more than $359 billion in total assets,1 announced today that it has again been recognized among the top 5 Taxable Bond Fund Families in Barron's Best Fund Families of 2025.This marks the fourth time in six years that Guggenheim Investments has earned top-five recognition, including three years as the No. 1 firm (2020, 2023, and 2024).

"We are grateful to Barron's for their continued recognition of our firm's performance," said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. "Another top-five ranking—our fourth in six years—underscores the consistency and durability of our investment approach and our commitment to clients. Our elite rankings in both taxable and tax-exempt categories this year further demonstrate the depth and breadth of our fixed income capabilities."

Guggenheim Investments ranked 5th in Taxable Bond Fund Families, 2nd in Tax Exempt Bonds and 13th overall among 46 fund families evaluated by Barron's based on relative return for the 1-year period ending 12.31.2025.

"Sustained performance across multiple market environments doesn't happen by accident," said Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. "It's the product of rigorous research, active risk management, and a team that stays focused on long-term value creation. We're honored by this recognition and grateful to our clients for their continued partnership."

Steve Brown, Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, added, "Our ability to identify differentiated opportunities—particularly in securitized credit—has been central to these results. Each market cycle brings new challenges, and our team has consistently risen to meet them. We remain focused on the disciplined approach that has driven our performance across varying rate and credit environments."

Barron's has conducted its annual Best Fund Families survey for over two decades, evaluating firms based on asset-weighted, pre-fee relative performance across multiple categories.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is a global asset manager with more than $359 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Media Contact:

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Investments

917.703.6368

Gerard.Carney@guggenheiminvestments.com

Read a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the investment objective, risks charges, expenses and the other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) click here or call 800.820.0888.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. In general, the value of a fixed-income security falls when interest rates rise and rises when interest rates fall. Longer term bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes and subject to greater volatility than those with shorter maturities. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. Investors in securitized credit, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some securitized credit securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk.

1GI Total Assets are as of 12.31.2025 and includes $248.4 bn in Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $111.3 bn Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $359 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.2 bn. AUS includes assets for which GI provides non-advisory services and may include review, analysis, research, reporting, sourcing and evaluation of assets and business operations consulting. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Barron’s Top Fund Families are awarded annually. For the 1-year period ending in 12.31.2025, Guggenheim Investments ("Guggenheim") was named the #5 fund family in the taxable bond category and #2 in the tax-exempt bond category out of 46 fund families. In the overall Barron’s Top Fund Families rankings for the period ending 12.31.2025, Guggenheim was ranked 13 out of 46 fund families for 1 year, 38 out of 42 fund families for 5 years, and 34 out of 42 fund families for 10 years. Methodology: All mutual and exchange-traded funds are required to report their returns after fees are deducted, but Barron’s calculates returns before any 12b-1 fees are deducted, in order to measure manager skill (independent of expenses beyond annual management fees). Similarly, sales charges aren’t included in the calculation. Each fund’s performance is measured against all of the other funds in its LSEG Lipper category, with a percentile ranking of 100 being the highest and 1 the lowest. This result is then weighted by asset size, relative to the fund family’s other assets in its general classification. If a family’s biggest funds do well, it boosts its overall ranking; poor performance in its biggest funds hurts its ranking. To be included, a firm must have at least 3 funds in the general equity category, 1 world equity, 1 mixed equity (such as a balanced or target-date fund), 2 taxable bond funds, and 1 national tax-exempt bond fund. Single-sector and country equity funds are factored into the rankings as general equity. All passive index funds are excluded, including pure index, enhanced index, and index-based, but actively managed ETFs and smart-beta ETFs (passively managed but created from active strategies) are included. Finally, the score is multiplied by the weighting of its general classification, as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. The category weightings for 2025 were general equity, 38.2%; mixed asset, 21.5%; world equity, 16.5%; taxable bond, 20%; and tax-exempt bond, 3.8%. Then the numbers are then added for each category and overall. The shop with the highest total score wins. Copyright ©2025 Dow Jones & Company, All Rights Reserved.