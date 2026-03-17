Twenty-Five CPAmerica Firms Recognized Among Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders

Gainesville, Florida, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting Today, the premier publication of the certified public accounting industry, has named several CPAmerica, Inc. firms as national and regional leaders in their 2026 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders ranking. Three firms were featured in the Top 100, five firms were recognized as firms to watch, and 25 total firms made the list.

“We’re incredibly proud to see so many CPAmerica firms recognized among Accounting Today’s Top 100 and Regional Leaders this year,” said Grace Horvath, President & CEO of CPAmerica. “These rankings underscore our member firms’ commitment to innovation, leadership, and exceptional client service. Their continued growth, through strategic acquisitions, leadership transitions, and expanded capabilities, highlights the strength of our association and our shared dedication to advancing the profession. We congratulate each firm on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Frazier & Deeter, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranked 45 in the Top 100. Frazier & Deeter was also a leader in the Southeast region and leader in tax. Last year, Frazier & Deeter acquired Huntsville, Ala.-based Regional Leader Anglin, Reichmann Armstrong; Towson, Md.-based Regional Leader Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander; and Charlotte, N.C.-based Pesta Finnie & Associates. In January 2026, they installed a new managing partner.

Dean Dorton, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., and ranked 69 in the Top 100. Dean Dorton was also a leader in the Southeast region. Last year, Dean Dorton made significant investments to prepare for next phase of growth and transition to more formalized leadership team and grew revenue by over 10%. In January 2026, they installed a new president and CEO.

Aldrich, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore., ranked 72 in the Top 100. Aldrich was also a leader in the West region. In February 2026, Aldrich Solutions acquired Summit Security Group. They grew revenue by over 11% and grew partner ranks by almost 13%.

415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.

ABIP, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was recognized as a regional leader in the Southwest region.

Aldridge Borden OneSource, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.

Beasley Mitchell & Co., headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southwest region.

Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.

DMJPS, PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Southeast region.

Frankel, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., was recognized as a regional leader in the Midwest region.

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., was recognized as a regional leader in the New England region.

GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Capital region.

Honkamp P.C., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Midwest region.

Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.

Larson & Co., headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mountain region.

LMC Advisors, headquartered in New York, N.Y., was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Southwest region.

MHCS, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, was recognized as a regional leader in the Midwest region.

Nathan Wechsler & Company, headquartered in Concord, N.H., was recognized as a regional leader in the New England region.

Robinson, Grimes & Co., headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.

Thompson Greenspon, headquartered in Fairfax, Va., was recognized as a regional leader in the Capital region.

Wallace Plese + Dreher, headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southwest region.

Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.

Wheeler Accountants, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., was recognized as a regional leader in the West region.

For more information on Accounting Today’s 2026 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders, please visit: www.accountingtoday.com/2026-the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders.





About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

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