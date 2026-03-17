Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 to 13 March 2026)

17 March 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 9 to 13 March 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|15 625
|35,8903
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|10 702
|35,8834
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|12 184
|36,0189
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|13 000
|36,0146
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|16 190
|35,3968
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|11 810
|35,3434
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|16 987
|35,7820
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|8 013
|35,8736
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|17 350
|36,3469
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|7 650
|36,2377
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment