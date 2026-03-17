Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 to 13 March 2026)

17 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 13 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-26 FR0000073298 15 625 35,8903 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-26 FR0000073298 10 702 35,8834 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-26 FR0000073298 12 184 36,0189 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-26 FR0000073298 13 000 36,0146 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-26 FR0000073298 16 190 35,3968 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-26 FR0000073298 11 810 35,3434 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-26 FR0000073298 16 987 35,7820 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-26 FR0000073298 8 013 35,8736 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-26 FR0000073298 17 350 36,3469 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-26 FR0000073298 7 650 36,2377 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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