Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 to 13 March 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

17 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 13 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-26FR000007329815 62535,8903XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-26FR000007329810 70235,8834DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-26FR000007329812 18436,0189XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-26FR000007329813 00036,0146DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-26FR000007329816 19035,3968XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-26FR000007329811 81035,3434DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-26FR000007329816 98735,7820XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-26FR00000732988 01335,8736DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-26FR000007329817 35036,3469XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-26FR00000732987 65036,2377DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 03 17_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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