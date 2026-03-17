Nuvocargo Launches Nuvo AI, the First AI-Native Freight Execution Engine for North American Shippers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo today announced the launch of Nuvo AI, the first AI-native truckload freight execution engine built for North American shippers. Designed for manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and any company moving truckload freight in North America, Nuvo AI gives shippers a single partner to reduce freight spend, improve service levels, and radically simplify their supply chain operations.

Unlike traditional freight tech, Nuvocargo does not sell software — it sells outcomes, powered by its platform, its AI agents, and a team of human freight experts embedded on every customer account.

THE PLATFORM

At the core of Nuvo AI is NuvoOS, Nuvocargo's proprietary AI-native TMS. The platform deploys 12+ AI agents across 70%+ of touchpoints per load — scheduling appointments, negotiating rates with carriers, processing documents, and handling freight audit and pay.

Shippers gain access to a 300K+ carrier network, rate benchmarking, carrier compliance screening, and real-time GPS visibility — all managed inside NuvoOS and monitored via the Nuvo AI Control Tower with built-in reporting and analytics.

Customers running freight through Nuvo AI are seeing 7-20% reduction in freight spend, $500K-$1M eliminated in annual software costs, and hundreds of hours of manual work saved — with positive ROI in weeks, not months.

"Shippers have been trying to solve freight complexity for years, but it's turned into a web of disconnected tools — a TMS, visibility provider, rate benchmarking, loadboards, BI tools, and more," said Deepak Chhugani, CEO and Founder of Nuvocargo. "Nuvo AI solves that. You can get started with as little as 10 truckload shipments and see the power of 12+ AI agents running across your supply chain."

GETTING STARTED

Nuvo AI works with FTL, LTL, domestic USA, cross-border US-MX-CA, dryvan, reefer, and specialized freight. Shippers can sign up for a pilot at nuvocargo.com with as little as 10 shipments — no lengthy implementations required.

ABOUT NUVOCARGO

Nuvocargo combines AI agents, a 300K+ carrier network, and experienced freight operators to help shippers reduce freight spend and execute freight from PO to POD in a single platform. Headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://www.nuvocargo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sebastian Salgado

sebastian.salgado@nuvocargo.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eba5a85-c5f2-4884-af1d-596520192edd