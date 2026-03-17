SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Gartner, Inc. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 18, 2026

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IT) between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Kevin Schmidt v. Gartner, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:26-cv-00394) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/gartner-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Gartner’s growth rates; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its expected contract value (“CV”) growth rate; Gartner’s repeated claims of being able to achieve 12-16% CV growth rates in a “normal” macroeconomic environment proved to be unrealistic.

On August 5, 2025, during Gartner’s earnings call following a same day press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, defendants announced a surprising decline in their CV growth rate, both when considering contracts with the federal government and when excluding them. Specifically, defendant’s overall CV growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%; mirroring, the ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to merely 6%. Following this news, the price of Gartner’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $336.71 per share on August 4, 2025, Gartner’s stock price fell to $243.93 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 27.55% in the span of just a single day.

On February 3, 2026, Gartner again announced a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which had faltered another 2% both including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment’s performance against the Company’s internal projections. Following this news, the price of Gartner’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $202.40 per share on February 2, 2026, Gartner’s stock price fell to $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of nearly 20.87% in the span of one day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage IT shareholders to step forward before the May 18, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in IT common stock, you have until May 18, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com