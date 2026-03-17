TORONTO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PFIA, PFCO, PFCB, PFAA, PFIG) Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“PICTON Investments”) announced today that it has declared the March 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0502 per unit for the ETF units (“ETF Units”) of the PICTON Long Short Income Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the March 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0528 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the March 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0305 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Core Bond Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the March 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0307 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the March 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0527 per unit for the ETF units of the PICTON Investment Grade Alternative Fund.

Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on March 23, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2026.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $18.5 billion in assets under management (as at February 28, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Galloway

Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Tel: (416) 955-4108

Website: www.pictoninvestments.com

Email: invest@pictoninvestments.com