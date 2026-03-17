Small Drones Market to Reach $13.7Bn by 2036 as Defence Demand and AI Capabilities Drive Growth

London, UK - Demand for small drones is growing rapidly as military organisations, infrastructure operators and agricultural users expand their use in day-to-day operations.

According to Visiongain’s newly published Small Drones Market Report 2026-2036, the market is expected to grow from $4,799.0 million in 2026 to $13,690.7 million by 2036, at 11.1% CAGR. This represents a near tripling of the market over the next decade, driven by rising defence demand and advances in autonomous capabilities.

The report examines how defence demand, advances in AI and expanding commercial use are reshaping the competitive landscape. The shift is not just in how widely drones are being used, but in the range of tasks they can perform. Gains in battery life, sensors and onboard processing are enabling smaller systems to perform tasks once reserved for larger, more costly platforms.

Get a sample report: Small Drones Market Report 2026-2036

Defence spending is pushing adoption forward

One of the biggest drivers is the military, where forces are investing more heavily in small drones to support surveillance, reconnaissance and real-time decision-making on the ground.

Recent conflicts have underlined how critical these systems have become. Lightweight drones that can be deployed quickly are now a core part of battlefield operations, particularly for gathering intelligence at the unit level.



Well-established platforms like AeroVironment’s Raven and Puma remain widely used, while companies such as Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries continue to develop compact systems designed for frontline deployment. As military strategies shift towards more distributed operations, demand for these tools is only increasing.

AI is making drones easier to use and more useful

Advances in AI are changing how drones operate. Instead of relying entirely on skilled pilots, many systems can now plan routes, avoid obstacles and carry out tasks with minimal input. This makes them far more practical in environments such as cities, industrial sites, or disaster zones.

Companies like Skydio have focused on real-time navigation, enabling drones to navigate complex spaces without collisions. Others, including American Robotics, are developing fully automated systems that can launch, complete a task and return to base on their own.

This shift is lowering the barrier to adoption and opening up new use cases, particularly outside the defence sector.

A Visiongain lead analyst commented:

“The key shift is that these systems are no longer difficult to deploy. As AI takes on navigation and flight control, small drones are becoming practical tools for day-to-day operations, not just specialist use in defence or research.”

Commercial use is expanding, especially in agriculture and inspection

Use in agriculture is growing fast, particularly in emerging markets.

Farmers are using drones to monitor crop health, manage irrigation and apply treatments more precisely. Instead of spraying entire fields, they can now target specific areas, saving both time and resources.

Companies such as XAG, ideaForge and Garuda Aerospace are helping drive this uptake, often supported by government programmes aimed at modernising farming.

In parallel, industries like energy, mining and telecoms are turning to drones for inspection work. Automated systems, including “drone-in-a-box” setups, enable continuous monitoring of assets without sending workers into difficult or hazardous environments.

Supply chains are adjusting to trade pressures

U.S. tariffs on drone components are also starting to have an impact.

Manufacturers that rely on imported parts are facing higher costs in the short term, and many are now looking to localise production or diversify their supply chains.

While this creates near-term pressure, it also encourages investment in domestic drone ecosystems and reduces reliance on overseas suppliers.

Data is becoming more valuable than the drone itself

The shift from hardware to data-driven value is becoming one of the defining changes in the market.



Drones are increasingly used as data-collection tools rather than as standalone hardware products. With sensors such as LiDAR, thermal imaging and hyperspectral cameras, they can capture detailed information for mapping, inspection and environmental monitoring.

For many organisations, the value now lies in the insights generated from that data, not just the drone used to collect it.

Competitive landscape overview

Major companies operating in the small drones market include AeroVironment, Asteria Aerospace, Autel Robotics, BAE Systems plc, Delair, DJI, Edge Autonomy, EHang, Elbit Systems, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, ideaForge, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Parrot, Quantum-Systems, Rheinmetall, Saab AB, Skydio, Teledyne FLIR, Thales Group, UVify, Uvision Air Ltd., Wingtra and Yuneec.

Companies in the sector are strengthening their positions through mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, investment in research and development, regional expansion and new product launches.

Recent Developments

24-Feb-26, Rheinmetall AG, Stark Defence, and Helsing SE are expected to supply loitering strike drones to the German Bundeswehr under new procurement agreements, reportedly initially valued at around US$314 million. The drones will support NATO’s eastern flank by providing autonomous precision strike capabilities and enhanced battlefield intelligence. For Rheinmetall and its partners, the program strengthens their position in Europe’s rapidly expanding defence drone market while reinforcing Germany’s strategy to integrate autonomous small drone systems into its modernised military architecture.

20-Feb-26, BAE Systems’ FalconWorks innovation unit and SURVICE Engineering signed a framework agreement to jointly develop next-generation small and tactical uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for defence missions. The partnership will focus on improving survivability, modular payload integration, and rapid deployment capabilities for frontline units. For BAE Systems, the collaboration expands its presence in the tactical drone segment while leveraging SURVICE Engineering’s expertise in advanced defence technologies to accelerate innovation in small UAS platforms.

13-Feb-26, Frontline Robotics received the first Linza 3.0 unmanned aerial vehicle, produced by Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI), a German-Ukrainian joint venture. The drone features an AI-enabled navigation module, a 12-inch frame, a payload capacity of up to 4 kg, and a range of approximately 15 km. The event also marked the start of drone production at QFI’s German manufacturing facility, which plans to scale output to thousands of units for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The milestone strengthens the companies’ role in supplying tactical drones for defence operations while supporting European defence industrial cooperation.

17-Jan-26, Autel Robotics launched the EVO Max 4T enterprise drone, designed for public safety, inspection, and industrial missions. The drone integrates high-resolution optical imaging, thermal sensing, and laser rangefinding, along with autonomous navigation and advanced obstacle avoidance capabilities. With this launch, Autel Robotics expands its enterprise UAV portfolio and intensifies competition with other professional drone manufacturers in the global inspection and security markets.

26-Jan-26, Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works division partnered with XTEND to integrate its MDCX autonomy platform with XTEND’s Operating System (XOS). The integration enables a single operator to control multiple drones simultaneously, including large carrier drones and smaller quadcopters such as XTEND’s XTENDER Class 1 systems. This capability enhances multi-platform drone interoperability and reflects Lockheed Martin’s strategic push to develop scalable autonomous control systems that improve operational efficiency in distributed drone missions.

About the Report

Visiongain’s 481-page Small Drones Market Report 2026-2036 includes 159 tables and 233 charts. The study provides detailed analysis of global and regional markets, including segmentation by propulsion, platform type, maximum take-off weight, application and payload type, supporting strategic decision-making for organisations operating in the global small drones industry.

Get a sample report: Small Drones Market Report 2026-2036

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About Visiongain

Established in 1998, Visiongain is an independent publisher of analyst-led market intelligence, delivering data-driven research, forecasts, and strategic insight across global industries and emerging markets. Visiongain supports evidence-based decision-making for investment, procurement, and long-term strategic planning.