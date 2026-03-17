The Moon Group Founder Carl Runefelt Makes Ferrari Challenge Debut at Circuit Paul Ricard

LE CASTELLET, France, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Highlights

Carl Runefelt (“Carl Moon”) made his Ferrari Challenge debut at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France

Entered the weekend as the only rookie on the grid

Faced challenging weather conditions including strong wind and rain during qualifying and racing

Delivered strong defensive driving and intense mid-field battles throughout the races

Finished P6 and P7, securing valuable championship points in his first race weekend

Used the event to reveal his main sponsor WEEX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange

Carl is widely known from 'The Moon Show,' reaching over 5 million followers across social media









The Moon Group, a Web3 and blockchain incubation platform, announced the introduction of its Founder, Carl Runefelt, also known as Carl Moon into racing.

The development marked a notable milestone as the worlds of cryptocurrency and motorsport came together this weekend when he made his debut in the Ferrari Challenge at the legendary Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France.

The race weekend also marked the entrance of WEEX , a cryptocurrency exchange, into the world of motorsport, with Runefelt revealing the company as his main sponsor. The collaboration highlights a natural partnership: Runefelt has built a global reputation in the digital asset industry and now brings that same audience and perspective into the racing world.

Through his platform The Moon Show, Runefelt reaches over 5 million followers across social media, making him one of the most recognized voices in the crypto space. His entry into the Ferrari Challenge creates a unique bridge between the fast-growing digital asset industry and the high-performance environment of professional racing.

Entering the competition as the only rookie on the grid, Runefelt faced a steep learning curve against experienced drivers. The weekend proved especially demanding as strong winds and heavy rain created difficult conditions during qualifying and both races.





Despite the challenging weather and intense competition, Runefelt delivered an impressive performance. Demonstrating composure and determination, he engaged in several tight mid-field battles, defending positions against seasoned drivers and showing strong racecraft throughout the weekend.

His efforts resulted in two solid finishes of P6 and P7, earning valuable points for the championship in his very first Ferrari Challenge appearance.

Runefelt sees his racing career as another extension of his passion for performance, precision, and pushing limits.

Carl Runefelt commented:

“This weekend was an incredible experience. Starting as the only rookie and facing rain, wind, and some very tough battles on track made it a real challenge. Finishing P6 and P7 and bringing home points feels amazing for my first race weekend. I’m incredibly grateful to my sponsors, especially WEEX, and to everyone supporting me on this journey. This is just the beginning.”

With a strong debut behind him, Runefelt now looks ahead to the next race weekend as he continues to develop his skills and fight for stronger results in the Ferrari Challenge season.

About The Moon Group

The Moon Group is a Web3 and blockchain incubation platform that empowers next generation of entrepreneurs and tech startups, transforming visionary ideas into industry-leading platforms.

More information: https://themoongroup.com/

About Carl Runefelt

Carl Runefelt, also known as Carl Moon, is a Swedish entrepreneur, investor, and public figure in the cryptocurrency industry. Through his platform 'The Moon Show,' he shares insights on digital assets, markets, and entrepreneurship with a global audience of more than 5 million followers across social media. Runefelt has become widely recognized for bridging the worlds of finance, technology, and media while expanding into new ventures including motorsport. For more information visit https://carlmoon.com/ .

Social Profiles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlmoon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@carl

X (Twitter): https://x.com/themooncarl

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carlmoon

About WEEX

WEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange providing advanced trading infrastructure and digital asset services to users worldwide. The platform focuses on delivering secure, high-performance trading solutions while expanding its presence across global markets and strategic partnerships. More information can be found at https://www.weex.com/ .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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