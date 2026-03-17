MICHELIN Connected Fleet Launches Smart Predictive Tire for Class 7 & 8 Fleets

ATLANTA, GA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICHELIN Connected Fleet, a subsidiary of Michelin focused on delivering data-driven fleet management solutions, today announced the launch of Smart Predictive Tire (b) for trailers hauled by Class 7 and 8 fleets.

This predictive trailer tire monitoring solution is designed to help fleet operators proactively manage tire health, reduce costs and improve uptime through real-time pressure, temperature and predictive maintenance insights.

Michelin’s proprietary Smart Leak algorithm powers Smart Predictive Tire to detect early signs of tire degradation and alert fleet managers before issues become critical. By enabling a proactive approach to tire maintenance, the solution, reduced tire-related unplanned downtime and expenses, optimized tire performance, and supports improved vehicle safety.

“Emergency roadside service continues to be a major pain point for fleets of all sizes, especially with trailers. When there is a tire-related event, the root cause is overwhelmingly attributed to improper inflation," said Damon Newquist, vice president of sales at MICHELIN Connected Fleet. “Michelin’s proprietary Smart Predictive Tire solution uniquely empowers fleet operators with the tools and alerts to address these issues before they become critical. These tools are designed to help extend tire life, reduce costs, and help keep drivers off the side of the road.”

Developed by Michelin, a global leader in tire innovation, the Smart Predictive Tire solution also helps fleets achieve operational efficiency by maintaining proper inflations which can contribute to reduced fuel consumption and tire wear.

International pilot programs conducted in Europe have shown promising results. In some cases, fleets using Smart Predictive Tire reported:

Up to 80% fewer emergency roadside tire events

Up to 9% longer tire life where chronic under-inflation was corrected

Up to 4% lower fuel consumption when recommended pressures were maintained

These figures are based on international data and pilot conditions. Actual results will vary depending on fleet size, vehicle type, routes, maintenance practices and implementation.

The Smart Predictive Tire solution is available as part of MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s Trailer Premium offer and supports multiple deployment options.

To learn more about this offer, please visit https://connectedfleet.michelin.com/en-us/smart-predictive-tire-offering.

About MICHELIN Connected Fleet

Founded by Michelin, MICHELIN Connected Fleet powered by NexTraq, provides fleet management solutions that help customers improve safety, reduce operating costs, enhance productivity, and drive sustainability through connected insights. MICHELIN Connected Fleet offers the tools and information that fleet operators and managers need to easily manage their fleets on a day-to-day basis and transform their operational efficiency. More than a supplier, we work as a true partner. Our team of experts will accompany you at all times, analyzing your mobility data to turn them into concrete actions, so that you can reduce your costs, improve your productivity, guarantee the safety of your drivers and manage more sustainable fleets.