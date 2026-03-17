Unstoppable Domains Announces Cake Wallet’s Intent to Apply for .XMR Top-Level Domain in ICANN’s Next gTLD Round

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains has today announced that Cake Wallet, a leading developer of privacy-focused cryptocurrency software for the Monero ecosystem, intends to apply for the .xmr generic top-level domain (gTLD) in the upcoming application round from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The move signals a major step toward establishing a dedicated namespace for the global Monero community and the growing ecosystem of privacy-first digital financial tools.





The proposed .xmr domain aims to create a recognizable digital identity layer for developers, services, and users building on or supporting Monero. If approved, the domain would represent the first internet namespace aligned specifically with the Monero ecosystem and its focus on financial privacy, decentralized infrastructure, and censorship-resistant payments.

Monero, launched in 2014, is widely regarded as the leading privacy-preserving cryptocurrency. Unlike transparent blockchains, Monero uses advanced cryptography such as ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to obscure sender, receiver, and transaction amounts, providing strong privacy protections by default.

Cake Wallet has played a central role in expanding access to Monero for everyday users. Founded in 2018 by CEO Vikrant Sharma, the company developed one of the first open-source mobile wallets dedicated to Monero, later expanding into a multi-currency platform while maintaining a strong emphasis on privacy and user sovereignty.

Today, the Cake Wallet ecosystem includes mobile and desktop applications used by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, along with the Monero.com platform, which provides educational resources and tools designed to make privacy-focused digital payments more accessible.

“The internet is entering a new phase where identity, payments, and privacy are increasingly intertwined,” said Vikrant Sharma, CEO of Cake Wallet.

The .xmr domain would provide a clear and trusted namespace for participants across the Monero ecosystem. Wallet providers, developers, payment services, miners, researchers, and privacy advocates could establish recognizable digital identities tied directly to the Monero brand and community.

Beyond branding, the domain could enable new infrastructure for decentralized services. Potential use cases include payment identities, privacy-focused web services, research initiatives, community organizations, and developer projects aligned with Monero’s philosophy of financial sovereignty.

“The next generation of internet identity will combine the openness of DNS with the ownership and verifiability of blockchain,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains. “A domain like .xmr represents how crypto-native communities can build trusted namespaces that connect wallets, identities, and applications across both Web2 and Web3 environments.”

The ICANN gTLD program allows organizations to apply for new top-level domains, expanding the global internet namespace beyond traditional extensions such as .com or .org. Successful applicants typically undergo a multi-phase evaluation process covering technical operations, financial stability, and public interest considerations before a domain is delegated to the global DNS root.

If approved, .xmr domains would resolve in standard web browsers while potentially integrating with blockchain-based identity tools, crypto payments, decentralized websites, and verified on-chain profiles.

The .xmr domain is now available through Unstoppable Domains, offering individuals, startups, and enterprises a secure, forward-looking way to establish their digital presence. To learn more, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/xmr/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for five consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026—Unstoppable Domains has over 4.9 million registered domains.