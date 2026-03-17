RETRANSMISSION -- Sinclair Recognized by the American Cancer Society as Road To Recovery® Partner of the Year for Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer Campaign

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the American Cancer Society as a Road To Recovery® Partner of the Year for its 2025 Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer campaign, a nationwide initiative that raised awareness about transportation barriers facing cancer patients and encouraged volunteer support for American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program, which provides free rides to lifesaving medical treatment.

The Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer campaign mobilized Sinclair’s local stations nationwide to spotlight the critical need for transportation to cancer treatment through news coverage, public service announcements, and community engagement. The initiative encouraged viewers to volunteer as drivers, donate, and support cancer patients in their communities through the Road To Recovery program.

“Being recognized by the American Cancer Society as Road To Recovery Partner of the Year is an incredible honor,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media. “Transportation should never stand in the way of someone receiving lifesaving cancer treatment. Through our Sinclair Cares campaign, our stations helped shine a light on this critical need while inspiring communities across the country to volunteer. Efforts like this reflect Sinclair’s commitment to enriching local lives by using the power of our local stations to truly make a difference. We are proud to stand alongside the American Cancer Society in helping patients get the care they need.”

To learn more about volunteering or supporting the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc.’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, American Cancer Society, Reading Is Fundamental, National Diaper Bank Network, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 179 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE!, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Media contact: Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Category: General