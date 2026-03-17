$ALDX ALERT: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Investigated For Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors Who Have Lost Money to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/aldx.

What is this all about?

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics fell over 65% in trading on March 17, 2026, after the company disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for reproxalap for dry eye disease. Aldeyra stated that the application “has failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease” and that “the totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product.” Aldeyra previously disclosed on April 3, 2025 that the FDA stated the reproxalap NDA “failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes” and that “at least one additional adequate and well controlled study to demonstrate a positive effect on the treatment of ocular symptoms of dry eye” should be conducted. Block & Leviton is investigating.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at shareholders@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com