Orange Bank & Trust Company Celebrates Women’s Leadership at Annual Bronx Women in Business Event

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company proudly hosted its second annual Bronx Women in Business event recently, an initiative created to celebrate the achievements, resilience, and leadership of women throughout the Bronx business community. Founded by Vanessa Baijnauth, Branch Manager of the Bank’s Williamsbridge Road office, along with the dedicated Bronx Women in Business Committee, the event continues to serve as a dynamic platform for empowering women and fostering meaningful professional connections.

This year’s gathering brought together local leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates for an evening of inspiration and recognition. Guests heard from keynote speaker Melissa Avilés‑Ramos, former Chancellor of NYC Public Schools, whose address, “Walking in Your Purpose,” highlighted the importance of leading with intention, embracing personal strengths, and uplifting others through service. Her message resonated strongly with attendees and reflected the core values of the Bronx Women in Business initiative.

“Each year, this event grows in impact because the women of the Bronx continue to lead with extraordinary vision and heart,” said Baijnauth. “We are honored to create a space where women can celebrate one another’s success, share their experiences, and build connections that strengthen our community.”

Orange Bank & Trust Company President, Michael Gilfeather, expressed the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting women in business, noting that initiatives like Bronx Women in Business align with the Bank’s long‑standing mission to champion local leadership and invest in the communities it serves.

The evening brought together a diverse cross‑section of the Bronx, reflecting the depth of talent and the spirit of collaboration that define the borough. Through storytelling, recognition, and shared dialogue, the event underscored the importance of women supporting one another and highlighted the Bank’s dedication to fostering environments where women can thrive personally and professionally.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.





Front Row L-R: Laura Guerriero, Publisher, The Bronx Times; Elizabeth Figueroa, AVP for Community Relations, The New York Botanical Gardens; Olga Luz Tirado, President, O Communications & Solutions and Board Member, Orange Bank & Trust Company; Anna Vincenty, Community Liaison/Special Projects, Nos Quedamos, Inc.; Vanessa Baijnauth, VP/Relationship Manager, Orange Bank & Trust Company; Back Row L-R: Senator Nathalia Fernandez; Detective Kandice Hall; Rachel Batista-McChain, CEO & Founder, Paralegals FTC, Inc.; Angela Colon, Partner, Lemle & Wolff Companies; Anivelca Cordova, Principal, Lemle & Wolff Companies; Swannie Batista, President & Founder, Paralegals FTC, Inc.; Zelda Strong-Diaz, Auditor, NYS Office of Medicaid Inspector General

Contact: Candice Varetoni VP Marketing Officer Orange Bank & Trust Company cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d09451ac-eb58-48e0-b820-1e48785af6b8