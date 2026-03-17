Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh Reaches 2,500 Google Reviews in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh has reached a milestone of 2,500 Google Reviews, underscoring growing local demand for professional plumbing services in Pittsburgh, PA and surrounding communities as homeowners and businesses seek reliable plumbing repair and maintenance services.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh - Bob Beall, Owner

“We’re deeply grateful to our customers and to the team who make this possible,” said Bob Beall, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh. “Hitting 2,500 Google Reviews shows that consistent communication, respect for customers’ homes and neighborhoods, and doing the job right the first time matter. Our goal remains to be the best plumber Pittsburgh has to offer, and we’ll keep earning that trust.”

The locally owned franchise reached the 2,500-review benchmark while maintaining a 4.8‑star average rating on Google — a reflection of repeat business, referrals and timely service. As a full-service, licensed residential and commercial plumber, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh provides core services designed to meet homeowner and business needs, including sewer cleaning and trenchless sewer line repair, HydroScrub drain jetting, water heater repair and tankless water heater installation, gas line repair and replacement, and water filtration and softening systems. These offerings position the company as a resource for top-rated plumbing services in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh serves homeowners and businesses across the city and neighboring towns, including Allison Park, Ross Township, Monroeville, Murrysville, Bethel Park, Carnegie, Presto, Penn Hills and the broader Greater Pittsburgh and Allegheny County area. The company emphasizes same-day response when possible, transparent flat-rate pricing and workmanship backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise. Their Pittsburgh plumbers bring many years of field experience and are fully licensed, bonded, and insured. They work closely with trusted local trades.

“Our reputation is built on reliability and clear expectations,” Beall added. “We arrive on time, treat every property with care — whether modern construction, pre-owned homes or historic buildings — and stand behind our work. Looking ahead, we plan to expand community partnerships, continue investing in technician training, and broaden our capacity so we can respond even more quickly across the region.”

The milestone has a local economic and community impact. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh employs local technicians, supports regional vendors and contributes to the area through job creation and partnerships with neighborhood suppliers and contractors. The company’s combination of experienced crews, transparent pricing and broad regional coverage makes it a practical choice for both urgent repairs and planned upgrades.

For reliable, local plumbing service, contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh — the trusted residential and commercial plumber for sewer cleaning, drain service, water heater repair, trenchless sewer solutions, gas line work and water filtration. Call 412-630-8369 or visit https://www.mrrooter.com/pittsburgh to schedule service or request an estimate today.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh - Team

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh

Bob Beall brings over 40 years of hands-on plumbing experience and 30 years of business ownership. He holds master plumber licenses in multiple states and owns five Mr. Rooters— always striving to be the best leader to his ever-growing team. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh is a locally owned franchise providing residential and commercial plumbing, sewer and drain cleaning, water heater services, trenchless sewer repairs, gas line work and water filtration solutions. The company is committed to upfront pricing, timely response and professional workmanship backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

Press Inquiries

Trina Vasquez

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Pittsburgh

Phone: 412-630-8369

Address: 301 Grant St., #4300A, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219, United States

Email: Tvasquezpgh [at] rooter2.com

Website: https://www.mrrooter.com/pittsburgh