Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of May 11, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), and Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com”) (NASDAQ: MNDY) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding monday.com’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026. If you purchased monday.com shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/monday-com/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 11, 2026.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“Oddity”) (NASDAQ: ODD) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Oddity’s customer acquisition costs between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. If you purchased Oddity shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/oddity-tech/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 11, 2026.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Trip.com Group Limited (“Trip.com”) (NASDAQ: TCOM) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding regulatory risks facing Trip.com as a result of its alleged monopolistic business activities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026. If you purchased Trip.com shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/trip-com/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 11, 2026.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World”) (NYSE: CWH) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding its ability to “surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using “data analytics” between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026. If you purchased Camping World shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/camping-world to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 11, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com