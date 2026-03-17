First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

Converse, Indiana, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on March 17, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026. This quarterly dividend represents a 6.1% increase over the $0.49 dividend declared in March 2025.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $3.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR