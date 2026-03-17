MONAT® Announces Strategic Integration with Meta, Expanding Its Industry-Leading Social Commerce Ecosystem

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp, the world’s #1 direct seller of premium haircare, announced its groundbreaking integration with Meta platforms at their Leadership Circle Conference this past weekend on Miami Beach. This announcement marks another defining moment in the evolution of social commerce within the direct sales industry.

Following its historic success as the first direct sales company to fully integrate and scale on TikTok Shop, MONAT is once again setting the pace—this time by being the first to expand its proprietary social commerce model across Meta’s ecosystem, including Facebook and Instagram.

While others in the industry are still exploring social commerce, MONAT has already built it, proven it, and scaled it.

What began as a bold experiment with TikTok Shop quickly became a defining transformation. MONAT’s early adoption of TikTok Shop reshaped how products are discovered, shared, and sold—activating thousands of affiliates, generating millions in sales, and unlocking a scalable new path for growth. MONAT quickly became a top 5 haircare brand on the platform in the U.S., the U.K. and in Mexico. That success validated a powerful hybrid model blending community-driven direct sales with modern affiliate commerce—and now, MONAT is expanding it even further. With its new integration across Meta platforms, Market Partners in the U.S. and Canada can share one seamless link and accelerate growth through expanded digital reach—marking a major leap forward in social-first selling.

MONAT is leading with evolution—not replacement—successfully combining the relationship-driven strength of direct sales with the scale and speed of social commerce. “While others are choosing between affiliate and direct sales, we’ve built a MONAT exclusive model that does both,” said MONAT CEO and Co-Founder Ray Urdaneta. “This expansion reinforces our position as a category leader in innovation, technology, and business model evolution—ushering in a new era of connection, a new era of selling, and a new era of opportunity for our global community.”

“This is amazing for our MONAT Market Partner affiliates,” said Chief Culture Officer Lu Urdaneta. “This allows the duplication and growth of their businesses by embracing this new world. For us at MONAT, that is the most important thing… their success.”

The Meta integration will officially launch on April 1 for MONAT Market Partners in the United States and Canada and will be expanding to other MONAT operating markets within the coming months.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 CarlaH@MonatGlobal.com