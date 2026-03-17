Movement Mortgage Welcomes Loan Officer Tanya Hill to the Pacific Northwest Region

Indian Land, SC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage is proud to announce Tanya Hill as the latest loan officer to join the company’s growing Pacific Northwest region. Hill brings 17 years of mortgage industry experience and closed $25 million in production in the Western Washington market in 2025.

“What drew me to Movement was the culture,” Hill said. “There are many lenders who offer home loans, but Movement is different. From my first call with them, I felt an energy that was genuine. With every person I’ve met since, I’ve felt that same connection.”

Beyond culture, Hill was drawn to Movement’s strong operational support, marketing resources, and advanced technology. She is particularly excited about expanding her work in the non‑QM space, allowing her to help more clients who may not fit within traditional lending guidelines.

“Tanya is a great addition to our Washington team,” said Donovan Douvia, Regional Sales Director for Movement Mortgage in the Pacific Northwest. “She brings experience, collaboration and a client- first approach that fits well with our team. Our established presence in Washington and strong relationships within the lending and Realtor communities continue to attract originators like Tanya who want to grow their business.”

Based in the Eastside of Seatle, Hill is active in her local community and is a mother of two daughters who compete in dance. Outside of work, she stays involved through volunteer efforts supporting local families and organizations.

Her addition comes as Movement continues to expand across Washington. The company ranked No. 1 in both loan volume and market share in the state in 2025, according to RETR data, and has welcomed 13 loan officers to the Pacific Northwest region since the start of the year.

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About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/impactreport.















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