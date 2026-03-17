HealthEquity Reports Record Revenue, Earnings and New HSAs From Sales for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended January 31, 2026, Resulting in Raised Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

Revenue increased 9% to $1.31 billion.

Net income increased 123% to $215.2 million, and net income margin increased to 16% from 8% last year.

Net income per diluted share rose to $2.46 from $1.09 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 28% to $4.00.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $566.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 43% from 39% last year.

Total HSA Assets grew 14% to $36.5 billion.

Returned $301.7 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.

Further reduced HSA cash repricing risk with a cumulative $2.35 billion 5-year Treasury bond hedge at 3.92%.



Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

Revenue increased 7% to $334.6 million.

Net income increased 89% to $49.7 million, and net income margin increased to 15% from 8% last year.

Net income per diluted share rose to $0.58 from $0.30 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 38% to $0.95.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $132.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 40% from 35% last year.

Returned $81.7 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.



DRAPER, Utah, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), a leader in administering health savings accounts (“HSAs”) and complementary consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”), today announced financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026.

“We are raising our fiscal 2027 guidance after delivering record new HSAs from sales and significant margin expansion,” said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% in the fourth quarter with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding more than 500 basis points to 40%, reflecting meaningful operating leverage. We added one million new HSAs from sales for the second consecutive year and ended fiscal 2026 with 17.8 million total accounts and over $36 billion in HSA assets, positioning us for continued growth.”

Fiscal year financial results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 was $1.31 billion, an increase of 9% compared to $1.20 billion for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $485.0 million, custodial revenue of $636.8 million, and interchange revenue of $191.6 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $215.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $349.8 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. The Company reported net income of $96.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $277.3 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $566.0 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, an increase of 20% compared to $471.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was 43% of revenue, compared to 39% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

As of January 31, 2026, HealthEquity had $318.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $957.4 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $295.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.06 billion of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 was $334.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to $311.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $127.1 million, custodial revenue of $161.4 million, and interchange revenue of $46.1 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $49.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $81.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026. The Company reported net income of $26.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $61.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $132.9 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026, an increase of 23% compared to $107.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was 40% of revenue, compared to 35% for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2026 were 10.6 million, an increase of 7% year over year, including 832,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 10% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2026 were 17.8 million, including 7.2 million complementary CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2026 were $36.5 billion, an increase of 14% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $18.0 billion of HSA cash and $18.5 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $1.1 billion as of January 31, 2026.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $301.7 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, including 0.9 million shares for $81.7 million during the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026. As of January 31, 2026, $177.7 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027, management expects revenues of $1.405 billion to $1.415 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $239 million and $246 million, resulting in net income of $2.78 to $2.85 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $392 million and $400 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.56 to $4.65 (based on an estimated 86 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $618 million to $628 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 to discuss the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP financial measures, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

the impact of fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.



For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2026 January 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,927 $ 295,948 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $924 and $2,070 as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 123,696 118,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,658 63,795 Total current assets 512,281 477,749 Property and equipment, net 3,177 3,239 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,310 43,185 Intangible assets, net 1,097,172 1,204,658 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 83,247 71,574 Total assets $ 3,380,332 $ 3,448,550 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,159 $ 14,361 Accrued compensation 60,392 69,330 Accrued liabilities 74,388 62,631 Operating lease liabilities 9,911 10,001 Total current liabilities 156,850 156,323 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 957,379 1,056,301 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 34,190 42,219 Other long-term liabilities 31,007 22,962 Deferred tax liability 93,710 55,834 Total long-term liabilities 1,116,286 1,177,316 Total liabilities 1,273,136 1,333,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,007 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 8 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,916,989 1,905,628 Accumulated earnings 195,906 209,274 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,707 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 2,107,196 2,114,911 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,380,332 $ 3,448,550





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Service revenue $ 127,079 $ 124,209 $ 485,022 $ 478,317 Custodial revenue 161,402 144,133 636,800 545,414 Interchange revenue 46,105 43,475 191,607 176,043 Total revenue 334,586 311,817 1,313,429 1,199,774 Cost of revenue Service costs 88,457 105,466 328,507 351,588 Custodial costs 11,058 10,269 43,821 39,675 Interchange costs 6,924 7,039 27,985 31,252 Total cost of revenue 106,439 122,774 400,313 422,515 Gross profit 228,147 189,043 913,116 777,259 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 24,923 23,084 95,240 90,739 Technology and development 70,354 64,654 262,510 239,513 General and administrative 33,527 29,975 119,933 132,260 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,948 27,002 107,953 111,878 Merger integration 1,324 2,178 5,024 40,535 Total operating expenses 157,076 146,893 590,660 614,925 Income from operations 71,071 42,150 322,456 162,334 Other expense Interest expense (13,269 ) (15,257 ) (57,131 ) (60,634 ) Other income, net 3,097 3,068 12,107 14,334 Total other expense (10,172 ) (12,189 ) (45,024 ) (46,300 ) Income before income taxes 60,899 29,961 277,432 116,034 Income tax provision 11,159 3,596 62,231 19,331 Net income and comprehensive income $ 49,740 $ 26,365 $ 215,201 $ 96,703 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.30 $ 2.50 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.30 $ 2.46 $ 1.09 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 85,344 86,677 86,132 86,870 Diluted 86,290 88,614 87,473 88,828





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Year ended January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2024 Net income $ 215,201 $ 96,703 $ 55,712 Other comprehensive loss Cash flow hedges Net unrealized losses (5,695 ) — — Reclassification of net gains included in net income (12 ) — — Net change, net of income tax benefit of $1,854 for the year ended January 31, 2026 (5,707 ) — — Total other comprehensive loss (5,707 ) — — Comprehensive income $ 209,494 $ 96,703 $ 55,712





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 215,201 $ 96,703 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 154,657 162,451 Stock-based compensation 73,063 96,425 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,078 2,067 Amortization of gains on derivatives (16 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,576 Deferred taxes 39,730 (12,836 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,690 ) (13,113 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (12,663 ) (11,790 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,785 6,664 Accrued compensation (8,806 ) 17,758 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities 1,708 8,888 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (8,001 ) (7,779 ) Other long-term liabilities 48 (7,158 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 457,094 339,856 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (46,515 ) (51,129 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,969 ) (2,084 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (293 ) (452,241 ) Settlement of derivatives, net 1,637 — Net cash used in investing activities (47,140 ) (505,454 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (100,000 ) (561,875 ) Repurchases of common stock (299,254 ) (121,493 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 736,875 Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,748 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 867 (1,620 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 11,412 9,428 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (386,975 ) 57,567 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,979 (108,031 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 295,948 403,979 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 318,927 $ 295,948





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 52,245 $ 58,587 Income tax payments, net 8,042 26,069 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 4,332 5,971 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 16 45 Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 3,174 754 Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios — 20,325 Settlement of derivatives included in other current assets 2,465 — Exercise of common stock options receivable — 10





Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cost of revenue $ 3,002 $ 3,745 $ 12,686 $ 14,955 Sales and marketing 3,203 3,750 13,093 15,623 Technology and development 5,534 6,255 23,167 25,002 General and administrative 7,378 7,958 24,117 40,845 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 19,117 $ 21,708 $ 73,063 $ 96,425





Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2026 January 31, 2025 % Change HSAs 10,570 9,889 7 % New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 553 471 17 % New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 1,040 1,040 0 % New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date — 616 * HSAs with investments 832 753 10 % CDBs 7,221 7,144 1 % Total Accounts 17,791 17,033 4 % Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 17,462 16,677 5 % Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 17,220 16,302 6 %

* Not meaningful





HSA assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2026 January 31, 2025 % Change HSA cash $ 17,982 $ 17,435 3 % HSA investments 18,482 14,676 26 % Total HSA Assets 36,464 32,111 14 % Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 17,090 16,634 3 % Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 17,082 16,206 5 %





HSA cash maturity schedule

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of January 31, 2026:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages) HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized yield 2027 $ 4.5 1.9 % 2028 2.3 4.0 % 2029 1.7 3.6 % 2030 2.4 4.4 % Thereafter 6.4 4.2 % Total (1) $ 17.3 3.6 %

(1) Excludes $0.7 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of January 31, 2026.





Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2026 January 31, 2025 % Change Client-held funds $ 1,090 $ 896 22 % Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 879 798 10 % Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 864 817 6 %





Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 49,740 $ 26,365 $ 215,201 $ 96,703 Interest income (2,768 ) (3,033 ) (11,729 ) (13,914 ) Interest expense 13,269 15,257 57,131 60,634 Income tax provision 11,159 3,596 62,231 19,331 Depreciation and amortization 11,733 12,180 46,703 50,573 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,948 27,002 107,953 111,878 Stock-based compensation expense 19,117 21,708 73,063 96,425 Merger integration expenses 1,324 2,178 5,024 40,535 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,981 1,730 7,840 6,745 Costs associated with unused office space 716 836 2,945 3,244 Other (329 ) (35 ) (378 ) (403 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,890 $ 107,784 $ 565,984 $ 471,751





Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2027 Net income $239 - 246 Interest income (8) Interest expense 46 Income tax provision 85 - 88 Depreciation and amortization 48 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 103 Stock-based compensation expense 89 Merger integration expenses 5 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 9 Costs associated with unused office space 2 Adjusted EBITDA $618 - 628





Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 49,740 $ 26,365 $ 215,201 $ 96,703 Income tax provision 11,159 3,596 62,231 19,331 Income before income taxes - GAAP 60,899 29,961 277,432 116,034 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,948 27,002 107,953 111,878 Stock-based compensation expense 19,117 21,708 73,063 96,425 Merger integration expenses 1,324 2,178 5,024 40,535 Costs associated with unused office space 716 836 2,945 3,244 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1,576 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 48,105 51,724 188,985 253,658 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 109,004 81,685 466,417 369,692 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 27,251 20,421 116,604 92,423 Non-GAAP net income 81,753 61,264 349,813 277,269 Diluted weighted-average shares 86,290 88,614 87,473 88,828 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.58 $ 0.30 $ 2.46 $ 1.09 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 4.00 $ 3.12





(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2027 Net income $239 - 246 Income tax provision 85 - 88 Income before income taxes - GAAP 324 - 334 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 103 Stock-based compensation expense 89 Merger integration expenses 5 Costs associated with unused office space 2 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 199 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 523 - 533 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 131 - 133 Non-GAAP net income $392 - 400 Diluted weighted-average shares 86 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.78 - 2.85 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $4.56 - 4.65





(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations. (2) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.

Certain terms

Term Definition HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis. CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits. HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve. Total HSA Assets HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner. Client Our employer clients. Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms. Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs. Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers. Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items. Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



