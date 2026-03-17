Canadian Net REIT Announces 2025 Fourth-Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “REIT”) (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025 (“Q4 2025”) and distributions for April, May and June 2026 (“Q2 2026”).

“2025 was a milestone year for Canadian Net. We delivered 9% growth in Normalized FFO per unit, setting a new all-time high, while maintaining 100% occupancy across the portfolio,” said Kevin Henley, President and CEO. “These results are the direct outcome of the capital recycling strategy we executed over the past two years and the continued strength of our necessity-based retail niche. With a conservative payout ratio of 52% and liquidity in place, we are well-positioned to act on accretive acquisition opportunities as they arise and to continue delivering sustainable, long-term growth for our unitholders.”

RESULTS FOR Q4 2025

Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 (“FFO”) of $3.5 million, or $0.169 per unit, an increase of 7% compared to $3.3 million, or $0.158 per unit, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“Q4 2024”). Normalized FFO1 for the quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.170 per unit, an increase of 8% compared to $3.3 million, or $0.158 per unit for Q4 2024.

Rental income was $7.3 million in Q4 2025, an increase of 8.0% from Q4 2024. Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) in Q4 2025 was $5.2 million, an increase of 8.8% from Q4 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions. Rental income and NOI1 were also lower in Q4 2024 due to property dispositions.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $5.0 million in Q4 2025 compared to a net income of $1.8 million in Q4 2024.

RESULTS FOR THE 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $13.7 million, or $0.663 per unit, an increase of 10% compared to $12.4 million, or $0.601 per unit for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2024. Normalized FFO1 for the period was $13.7 million, or $0.664 per unit, an increase of 9% compared to $12.6 million, or $0.611 per unit for 2024.

Rental income was $28.0 million for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 7.1% from the same period in 2024. NOI1 over the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025 was $20.2 million, an increase of 6.9% from the same period in 2024, reflecting mainly an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $16.7 million for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to a net income of $7.1 million for the same period last year.

The increase in Normalized FFO1 is derived from higher rental income from property acquisitions and lower interest charges on credit facilities. The increase in NOI1 was mainly attributable to the increase in rental income from property acquisitions. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties.

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1 Non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02917 per unit, representing $0.35 per unit on an annualized basis, on April 30th, May 29th and June 30th, 2026, to unitholders of record on April 15th, May 15th and June 15th, 2026, respectively.

The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q4 2025 and Q4 2024. This information should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarters ended December 31st, 2025 and December 31st, 2024.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 12 months

Periods ended December 31 2025 2024 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 27,980,353 26,123,869 1,856,484 7 % Net income and comprehensive income 16,673,093 7,103,541 9,569,552 135 % NOI(1) 20,226,478 18,917,202 1,309,276 7 % FFO(1) 13,650,863 12,355,243 1,295,620 10 % Normalized FFO(1) 13,675,863 12,563,157 1,112,706 9 % AFFO(1) 13,010,163 11,593,473 1,416,690 12 % EBITDA(1) 24,223,252 13,939,769 10,283,483 74 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 19,804,227 18,519,338 1,284,889 7 % Investment properties 291,526,251 275,478,504 16,047,747 6 % Adjusted investment properties(1) 343,446,086 325,032,772 18,413,314 6 % Total assets 318,719,481 301,321,985 17,397,496 6 % Mortgages 145,616,797 132,194,629 13,422,168 10 % Current portion of mortgages 14,969,056 16,179,507 (1,210,451 ) (7 %) Credit facilities 9,310,000 13,240,000 (3,930,000 ) (30 %) Total convertible debentures 3,825,584 5,898,927 (2,073,343 ) (35 %) Total equity 139,166,648 129,440,950 9,725,698 8 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,589,921 20,553,943 35,978 - Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.663 0.601 0.062 10 % Normalized FFO(1) 0.664 0.611 0.053 9 % AFFO(1) 0.632 0.564 0.068 12 % Distributions 0.348 0.345 0.003 1 % (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections “Non-IFRS financial measures”.



NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net’s management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2025, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties As at December 31 2025 2024 Δ Investment Properties Developed properties 291,526,251 275,478,504 6 % Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 50,595,388 47,909,829 6 % Properties under development 1,324,447 1,644,439 (19 %) Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 343,446,086 325,032,772 6 % (1) Represents Canadian Net’s proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”





Results of Operations 3 months

12 months Periods ended December 31 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ Rental Income 7,329,167 6,786,773 542,394 27,980,353 26,123,869 1,856,484 Operating expenses (2,158,004 ) (2,035,883 ) (122,121 ) (7,753,875 ) (7,206,667 ) (547,208 ) Net Operating Income(1) 5,171,163 4,750,890 420,273 20,226,478 18,917,202 1,309,276 Share of net income from investments in joint ventures 2,340,088 284,362 2,055,726 3,128,491 1,862,241 1,266,250 Change in fair values of investment properties 175,767 (1,342,261 ) 1,518,028 3,044,899 (4,755,298 ) 7,800,197 Unit-based compensation (239,896 ) (53,920 ) (185,976 ) (1,060,444 ) (769,457 ) (290,987 ) Administrative expenses (266,669 ) (285,448 ) 18,779 (1,065,289 ) (1,245,935 ) 180,646 Financial expenses (1,861,883 ) (1,662,745 ) (199,138 ) (7,264,691 ) (7,002,536 ) (262,155 ) Income taxes (336,351 ) 97,324 (433,675 ) (336,351 ) 97,324 (433,675 ) Net income attributable to unitholders 4,982,219 1,788,202 3,194,017 16,673,093 7,103,541 9,569,552 FFO(1) 3,482,793 3,252,599 7 % 13,650,863 12,355,243 11 % FFO per unit(1) 0.169 0.158 7 % 0.663 0.601 10 % Normalized FFO(1) 3,507,793 3,252,599 8 % 13,675,863 12,563,157 9 % Normalized FFO per unit(1) 0.170 0.158 8 % 0.664 0.611 9 % Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,589,921 20,553,943 35,978 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”





Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations 3 months 12 months Periods ended December 31 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 4,982,219 1,788,202 3,194,017 16,673,093 7,103,541 9,569,552 Δ in value of investment properties (175,767 ) 1,342,261 (1,518,028 ) (3,044,899 ) 4,755,298 (7,800,197 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (1,916,155 ) 180,446 (2,096,601 ) (1,389,959 ) (145,151 ) (1,244,808 ) Unit-based compensation 239,896 53,920 185,976 1,060,444 769,457 290,987 Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments 16,249 (12,278 ) 28,527 15,833 (30,578 ) 46,411 Income taxes 336,351 (99,952 ) 436,303 336,351 (97,324 ) 433,675 FFO(1) 3,482,793 3,252,599 7 % 13,650,863 12,355,243 11 % Sales tax expense - - - - 117,150 (117,150 ) Mortgage early repayment fee 25,000 - 25,000 25,000 90,764 (65,764 ) Normalized FFO(1) 3,507,793 3,252,599 8 % 13,675,863 12,563,157 9 % FFO per unit(1) 0.169 0.158 7 % 0.663 0.601 10 % Normalized FFO per unit(1) 0.170 0.158 8 % 0.664 0.611 9 % Distributions 1,802,545 1,773,436 29,109 7,155,152 7,091,138 64,014 Distributions per unit 0.088 0.086 2.32558 % 0.348 0.345 0.86957 % FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.081 0.072 13 % 0.315 0.256 23 % Normalized FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.082 0.072 14 % 0.316 0.266 19 % Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 52 % 54 % (2 %) 52 % 57 % (5 %) Distributions as a % of Normalized FFO(1) 52 % 54 % (2 %) 52 % 56 % (4 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,589,921 20,553,943 35,978 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”





Adjusted Funds from Operations 3 months 12 months Periods ended December 31 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ FFO (1) 3,482,793 3,252,599 230,194 13,650,863 12,355,243 1,295,620 Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (34,298 ) (35,414 ) 1,116 (159,143 ) (123,278 ) (35,865 ) Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (194,601 ) (282,562 ) 87,961 (481,557 ) (638,492 ) 156,935 AFFO(1) 3,253,894 2,934,623 11 % 13,010,163 11,593,473 12 % AFFO per unit(1) 0.158 0.143 11 % 0.632 0.564 12 % Distributions per unit 0.088 0.086 2 % 0.348 0.345 1 % AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.070 0.057 23 % 0.284 0.219 30 % Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 56 % 60 % (4 %) 55 % 61 % (6 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,589,921 20,553,943 35,978 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures” (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA 3 months

12 months

Periods ended December 31 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 4,982,219 1,788,202 3,194,017 16,673,093 7,103,541 9,569,552 Net interest expense 1,817,368 1,671,806 145,562 7,213,808 6,933,552 280,256 Income taxes 336,351 (99,952 ) 436,303 336,351 (97,324 ) 433,675 EBITDA(1) 7,135,938 3,360,056 3,775,882 24,223,252 13,939,769 10,283,483 Δ in value of investment properties (175,767 ) 1,342,261 (1,518,028 ) (3,044,899 ) 4,755,298 (7,800,197 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (1,916,155 ) 180,446 (2,096,601 ) (1,389,959 ) (145,151 ) (1,244,808 ) Δ in value of convertible debentures 16,249 (12,278 ) 28,527 15,833 (30,578 ) 46,411 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,060,265 4,870,485 4 % 19,804,227 18,519,338 7 % Interest expense 1,888,086 1,753,732 134,354 7,522,094 7,322,675 199,419 Principal repayments 1,331,813 1,157,941 173,872 5,073,704 4,664,354 409,350 Debt service requirements 3,219,899 2,911,673 11 % 12,595,798 11,987,029 5 % Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.7x 2.8x (0.1x) 2.6x 2.5x 0.1x Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x 1.7x (0.1x) 1.6x 1.5x 0.1x (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

EARNINGS WEBCAST

Canadian Net will host a webcast on March 18th at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the results.

The link to join the webcast is the following: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghazdjt6

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provider) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The December 31, 2025, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact Kevin Henley at (450) 536-5328.