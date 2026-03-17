American Coastal Insurance Corporation Announces the Completion of $5 Million in Common Stock Share Repurchases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today the completion of $5 million in common stock share repurchases. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the broker for these repurchases, which took place in the open market and were completed on March 11, 2026. In total, the Company repurchased 438,746 shares at an average price of $11.40 per share. The Company remains authorized to repurchase an additional $20 million of common stock under the direction of its Board of Directors and Management team.

“As part of a disciplined capital management strategy, we executed on this initiative consistent with significant improvements in our balance sheet strength and liquidity. American Coastal’s future is very bright, but future repurchases, if any, depend on market conditions, capital needs, and other considerations,” said Brad Martz, President & CEO.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BBB-’ issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Jeremy Hellman

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

jhellman@equityny.com

(212) 836-9626