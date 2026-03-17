Super League Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Date, March 27, 2026

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), an audience intelligence and media activation company connecting brands with people who play video games, one of the largest and most value audiences shaping modern culture, announced today that the Company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before market open on Friday, March 27, 2026. A webinar will be held the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.

Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Webinar

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/ .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is an audience intelligence and media activation company connecting brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population. By combining proprietary data signals, immersive ad formats, and scalable distribution, the Company translates player behavior into measurable marketing performance across gaming environments, digital video, social media, and connected TV. As its data and distribution expand, Super League is positioned to expand margins and further strengthen its competitive moat.