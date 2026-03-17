Anbio Biotechnology to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NNNN) ("Anbio" or the "Company"), a global diagnostic company in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies, announced today that its CEO will participate in the upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Forum on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Anbio’s CEO is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and will have the opportunity to share the Company’s previously disclosed business updates, strategic initiatives, and product development with the investor community.

Anbio’s participation in the conference reflects the Company’s continued engagement with the investment community and supports its commitment to broadening access to rapid diagnostics, advancing its innovative product pipeline, and creating long-term value through improved patient outcomes.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of IVD products. It is an innovation-driven global diagnostic company offering a diverse portfolio of mature diagnostic assays and key platforms for biomarker detection. These solutions cater to point-of-care settings, laboratory, and over-the-counter applications, enabling healthcare providers and patients to access fast, reliable, and cost-effective diagnostic tools. With a global presence across the EU, APAC, Africa, and the Americas, the Company’s products detect biomarkers associated with critical medical domains, encompassing infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, inflammation, drug abuse, endocrine disorders, renal disease, pharmacogenomics, and diabetes. Designed for compatibility with multiple sample collection matrices, including serum, plasma, whole blood, feces, urine, and saliva, the product lineup facilitates efficient and reliable diagnostic testing across diverse patient populations and healthcare settings. By prioritizing innovation, affordability, and speed, Anbio aims to transform the global diagnostics landscape, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Anbio. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Anbio believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Anbio or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Anbio does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.