Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026

Preclinical evidence supports azenosertib ADC combinations as potential promising therapeutic strategies for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Demonstration of Cyclin E1 protein overexpression as an indicator for poor prognosis in ovarian cancer patients with real world data

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical oncology innovator advancing late-stage development of investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib as a biomarker-driven treatment approach for ovarian cancer, today announced two poster presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

“We are excited to highlight the potential to expand the opportunity for azenosertib as a combination therapy with cytotoxic agents, including antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and chemotherapy, for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, a subtype of breast cancer with elevated Cyclin E1 expression. These data support clinical study of azenosertib in tumor types beyond ovarian cancer,” said Julie Eastland, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, the Cyclin E1 biomarker findings in ovarian cancer based on real world data reinforce the high unmet need for this biomarker-selected patient population with poor prognosis. Our biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib monotherapy in Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has potential to address this unmet need.”

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: “WEE1 Inhibition as a Therapeutic Strategy in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Evaluating Single Agent and Combination Activity of Azenosertib in Preclinical Models”

Abstract Number: 2012

Date/Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PDT

Presenting Author: Alexandra Levy, MS

Title: “Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes Reveal Distinct Clinical Trajectories of Patients with Cyclin E1-Positive Ovarian Cancer”

Abstract Number: 1708

Date/Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PDT

Presenting Author: Jinkil Jeong, PhD

The posters can be accessed on the Supporting Publications page of the Zentalis website at the time of each presentation’s session.

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is an investigational, potentially first-in-class, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated in clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

Azenosertib is in late-stage development as a potential treatment for Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). There is currently no approved treatment option specifically for this biomarker-selected population which comprises approximately 50% of PROC patients. Cyclin E1 protein overexpression has been established as a sensitive and specific predictive biomarker for identifying patients who could potentially derive benefit from azenosertib treatment.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis is a clinical oncology innovator developing a treatment approach for ovarian cancer and multiple tumor types. Leveraging therapeutics development and biomarker expertise, Zentalis is advancing monotherapy and combination studies of its first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. Focused on translating WEE1 science into clinical practice, we aim to equip physicians with a targeted, non-chemo, orally available medicine that enhances treatment experience, choice, and outcomes. Our mission: to unburden cancer patients with more convenience and care.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com . Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential for azenosertib to be first-in-class; the potential benefits of azenosertib, including the potential for azenosertib to be an important treatment option for patients with ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer or other indications; the broad franchise potential of azenosertib; the Company’s biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib; and our participation in poster presentations. The terms “anticipate,” “advance,” “believe,” “design,” “develop,” “expect,” “intent,” “look forward,” “on track,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “runway,” “strategy,” “target,” “upcoming,” and “will” and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of azenosertib; our plans, including the costs thereof, of development of companion diagnostics; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

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