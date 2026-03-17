Molecular Partners to Hold Three Poster Presentations at AACR 2026

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a novel class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”), today announced it will present three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, California, USA.

Details of the presentations at AACR 2026:

Logic-gated Switch-DARPin T cell engager with CD2 co-stimulation for improved safety and efficacy in MSLN and EpCAM co-expressing ovarian cancer

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: T Cell Engagers 1

Session Start: 4/20/2026 9:00 AM PT

Session End: 4/20/2026 12:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 10

Poster Board Number: 16

Poster Number: 1624

Logic-gated Switch-DARPin–based immune cell engagers guided by data-driven tumor-antigen profiling: A computational workflow for the development of cancer immunotherapies

Session Category: Bioinformatics / Computational Biology / Systems Biology / Convergent Science

Session Title: Application of Bioinformatics to Cancer Biology 3

Session Start: 4/20/2026 2:00 PM PT

Session End: 4/20/2026 5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 1

Poster Board Number: 16

Poster Number: 2691

Molecular characteristics of MP0712, a clinical stage ²¹²Pb-based Radio-DARPin candidate for targeted anti-DLL3 radiotherapy of small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals and Combination Strategies in Cancer Therapy

Session Start: 4/22/2026 9:00 AM PT

Session End: 4/22/2026 12:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 17

Poster Board Number: 16

Poster Number: 7197

About Radio-DARPins

Molecular Partners’ Radio-DARPins are designed as ideal vectors for precise delivery of potent alpha-emitting isotopes to tumor lesions and have the potential to unlock a broad range of tumor targets for targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Building on the DARPins’ unique properties, Molecular Partners has developed a proprietary Radio-DARPin platform to address historic limitations of radioligand therapy, such as kidney accumulation and toxicity, and suboptimal tumor uptake. Molecular Partners’ Radio-DARPins addresses these limitations through half-life extension technologies and surface engineering approaches, while preserving the advantages of the small protein format.

About DARPin Therapeutics

DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapeutics are a novel class of protein drugs based on natural binding proteins, which have been clinically validated across several therapeutic areas and developed through to the registrational stage. The key properties of DARPins – intrinsic high affinity and specificity, small size, flexible architecture, and high stability – offer unmatched advantages to drug design, such as multispecificity, broad target range, and tunable half-life. The Company’s Radio-DARPins enable highly effective and specific delivery of potent radioactive payloads to tumor lesions while sparing healthy tissues. Molecular Partners’ Switch-DARPins allow conditional, tumor-localized immune activation, which enables increased safety and potency for next-generation immune cell engagers. Powered by twenty years of DARPin leadership in the clinic, Molecular Partners has built an innovative, rapid and cost-effective DARPin drug design engine, including proprietary DARPin libraries and platforms, for candidates produced with optimized properties and tailored to therapeutic needs.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel class of protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, for medical challenges other treatment modalities cannot readily address. Molecular Partners leverages the key properties of DARPins to design and develop differentiated therapeutics for cancer patients, including targeted radiopharmaceuticals and next-generation immune cell engagers. The Company has proprietary programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, as well as programs developed through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic centers. Molecular Partners, founded in 2004, has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit www.molecularpartners.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation: implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners’ current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials; the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners’ product candidates and its RDT and Switch-DARPin platforms; the selection and development of future programs; Molecular Partners’ collaboration with Orano Med including the benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration; and Molecular Partners’ expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2026 and its expectation of its current cash runway. These statements may be identified by words such as “aim”, "anticipate", “expect”, “guidance”, “intend”, “outlook”, “plan”, “potential”, “will” and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners’ current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners’ expectations include, but are not limited to, those set forth in under the heading “Risk Factors” in Molecular Partners’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners’ website at www.molecularpartners.com.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.​