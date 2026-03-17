ImageneBio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA) (“Imagene” or the “Company”) today announced that on March 16, 2026 the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted equity awards to two newly hired employees in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and non-qualified stock options (“NSOs”) for an aggregate of 38,442 RSUs and 43,000 NSOs as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The employment inducement awards were granted under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan.

Each NSO has an exercise price equal to $6.20 per share, the closing price on March 16, 2026. The NSOs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months subject to the grantee’s continued service through each vesting date. The RSUs will vest over four years, with equal installments vesting annually beginning on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date subject to the grantee’s continued services through each vesting date. The equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable equity award agreement covering such grant.

About ImageneBio, Inc.

Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The Company’s program, IMG-007, is a receptor targeting, nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of IMG-007 in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.imagenebio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

ir@imagenebio.com