Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach Surpasses 100 Google Reviews with 5-Star Rating

North Miami, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 100 reviews on Google while maintaining a 5-star rating. This significant milestone highlights the company’s dedication to providing quality plumbing services in a market where local demand continues to grow.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach

Owner Shachar Melman expressed appreciation for the support from both the team and the community: “We are grateful for our dedicated staff and the trust of our customers. Reaching this milestone reflects our commitment to providing the best plumber North Miami Beach has to offer. We aim to ensure every customer receives reliable, professional service.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach specializes in a wide range of services, including resolving sewer backups, drain repair, sewer line repair, water heater installation, repiping, drain cleaning, and water line repair or replacement. Each service is designed to address the unique needs of local homeowners, providing effective solutions for common plumbing challenges.

The company proudly serves residents in North Miami Beach and neighboring areas, including Aventura, North Miami, Miami Shores, Surfside, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, and Sunny Isles. This broad coverage allows the team to be responsive to the plumbing needs of the community.

What distinguishes Mr. Rooter Plumbing is its commitment to customer service. The company offers 24/7 service and same-day response for emergencies, ensuring that residents can count on them during critical times. All North Miami Beach plumbers at Mr. Rooter Plumbing are fully licensed and insured, giving customers peace of mind that their homes are in capable hands.

Melman further emphasized the importance of trust in building customer relationships: “We prioritize reliability and professionalism in every job we undertake. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our reach while maintaining the high standards that our customers expect.”

As a licensed, fully insured, and bonded company, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach employs a skilled workforce that is dedicated to quality workmanship. The company’s success also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering partnerships with local vendors, reinforcing its commitment to the community.

For all plumbing needs—from drain repair to water heater installation—residents are encouraged to contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach. Call (786) 214-7997 or visit http://www.mrrooter.com/north-miami-beach/ to experience reliable plumbing services backed by a 5-star reputation.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach is a licensed, insured, and bonded plumbing service dedicated to providing high-quality plumbing solutions to homeowners. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of plumbing services to meet the needs of the local community. As a proud member of the Neighborly family, the company upholds core principles like integrity, respect, customer focus, and accountability.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of North Miami Beach

Owner: Shachar Melman

Phone: (786) 214-7997

Address: 1963 NE 147th Lane, North Miami, FL 33181, United States

Email: northmiamibeach.owner [at] mrrooter.com

Website: https://www.mrrooter.com/north-miami-beach/