Perspective Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of VMT-α-NET Data for Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that updated data on the Company’s [212Pb]VMT-α-NET program have been accepted as a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 taking place from April 17 to 22, 2026 in San Diego, CA as detailed below. AACR has announced that it will release further details for clinical trial abstracts for the conference on April 17, 2026.

Presenter Abstract Title Presentation Details Thorvardur Halfdanarson, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center [212Pb]VMT-a-NET in advanced SSTR2+ neuroendocrine tumors: safety and preliminary efficacy results from dose-finding cohorts 1, 2 and 3 Abstract Number: CT088

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Session Date: April 20, 2026

Session Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

About [212Pb]VMT-α-NET

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT-α-NET to target and deliver 212Pb to tumor sites expressing somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2). The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation, dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT).

Interim analysis with a data cut-off date of December 10, 2025 was previously reported at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI) in January 2026, including efficacy data on half of the patients in Cohort 2 and both patients in Cohort 1. Initial efficacy data for the remaining patients in Cohort 2 and eight patients in Cohort 3 are pending, and submissions for presentations at additional medical conferences during 2026 are planned.

Highlights from the previously presented ASCO-GI analysis included the following:

Safety findings based on 56 patients who received at least one treatment:

The 56 patients in this safety analysis comprised 2 patients in Cohort 1 (2.5 mCi), 46 patients in Cohort 2 (5.0 mCi), and 8 patients in Cohort 3 (6.0 mCi).

There were no reports of dose limiting toxicities (DLTs), treatment-related discontinuations, serious renal complications, dysphagia, or clinically significant treatment-related myelosuppression.

Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in 21 patients (37.5%). One of these patients, who was enrolled in Cohort 3, experienced a transient Grade 4 event (lymphocyte count decrease). This event was transient and resolved without medical intervention. The patient continues to receive [ 212 Pb]VMT-α-NET treatment. There were no Grade 5 events.

Pb]VMT-α-NET treatment. There were no Grade 5 events. Serious adverse events were reported in 5 patients, with none deemed related to the study medication.

Anti-tumor activity based on both patients in Cohort 1 and 23 (half) of the patients enrolled in Cohort 2:

Updated efficacy analysis in the same 25 patients from ESMO Congress 2025 (ESMO 2025) in October 2025 was presented with an additional ~13 weeks of follow-up since the previous presentation at ESMO 2025.

19 of the 25 patients (76%) were without progression and remained alive, including both patients in Cohort 1.

Nine (39%) patients in Cohort 2 were observed to have response according to investigator-assessed RECIST v1.1. Eight (35%) of those responses were confirmed and previously reported at ESMO 2025. One additional patient experienced an initial response in their most recent tumor assessment after the prior update at ESMO 2025. As the patient remains on study, the patient is expected to receive a subsequent tumor assessment.

Seven patients were observed to have deepening of best response, including one patient with stable disease.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET), melanoma (VMT01), and solid tumor (PSV359) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product candidate finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary 212Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready product candidates for clinical trials and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s clinical development plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the Company’s expectations regarding its interactions with regulatory agencies and the expected timing thereof; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include that the Company’s clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, or may never be completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; the Company may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; economic and market conditions may worsen; and risks related to the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources for its future operating expenses and capital expenditures. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, and in the Company’s future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com