Caring for the Body, PLLC Launches Physician-Led Re-Think Aging Platform to Advance a New Era of Cognitive Decline Prevention and Longevity Care

Asheville, NC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caring for the Body, PLLC – Center for Functional Medicine, a physician-led medical practice based in Asheville, North Carolina, today announced the continued expansion of Re-Think Aging, a physician-led brain health and longevity platform founded by board-certified family physician Dr. Cynthia Libert, M.D. Through this initiative, Caring for the Body, PLLC is advancing a proactive, prevention-focused model designed to help adults protect cognitive health, reduce the risk of memory decline, and thrive throughout midlife and beyond.

Re-Think Aging is a physician-led brain health and longevity platform founded by Dr. Cynthia Libert, M.D.

Developed within the clinical and educational framework of Caring for the Body, PLLC, Re-Think Aging combines evidence-based medicine, functional and longevity science, and whole-person care to address one of the most pressing health challenges of modern aging: cognitive decline.

Globally, more than 55 million people are currently living with dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. In the United States alone, more than 7 million adults age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number projected to nearly double by 2060. Research increasingly shows that cardiovascular health, metabolic balance, inflammation, and lifestyle patterns in midlife play a critical role in determining long-term cognitive outcomes.

“Too often, aging, and especially brain aging, has been framed around fear and inevitability,” said Dr. Libert. “Through Re-Think Aging, and through the clinical mission of Caring for the Body, PLLC, I want people to understand that cognitive decline is not an all-or-nothing destiny. When we address root causes early and care for the brain as part of the whole person, we can preserve clarity, vitality, and purpose well into the later decades of life.”

Dr. Libert brings more than two decades of clinical experience and advanced training in functional, integrative, and longevity medicine to her work. At Caring for the Body, PLLC, she applies a systems-based approach that evaluates the interconnected drivers of brain health including metabolism, inflammation, vascular function, hormones, and environmental exposures. Through Re-Think Aging, these clinical insights are translated into educational resources, community programs, and physician-guided care pathways.

The Re-Think Aging ecosystem includes:

A free educational podcast and YouTube channel available worldwide, translating complex brain science into practical, accessible guidance

The Re-Think Aging Community, a year-long membership program designed to support sustained lifestyle and brain health transformation

Two physician-guided clinical pathways for eligible patients in licensed states, including a prevention-focused Brain Health & Longevity Membership and a 12-month Cognitive Decline Treatment Program





These initiatives extend the educational and clinical mission of Caring for the Body, PLLC beyond the walls of the medical practice, offering individuals across the country access to credible, science-informed guidance on brain health and longevity.

Rather than emphasizing reactive care after symptoms progress, Re-Think Aging focuses on early intervention, prevention, and long-term stewardship of health. Through this platform, Caring for the Body, PLLC aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and strategies needed to influence brain health decades before cognitive decline develops.

“Cognitive decline rarely stems from a single cause,” Dr. Libert explained. “It reflects patterns in metabolism, inflammation, vascular health, hormone balance, environmental exposures, and lifestyle over time. Our goal—both through Caring for the Body, PLLC and the Re-Think Aging platform—is to bring these pieces together in a thoughtful, physician-led model that supports prevention, resilience, and healing.”

By integrating clinical practice, digital education, and community-based learning, Caring for the Body, PLLC is helping shift the national conversation around aging from one centered on fear and inevitability to one grounded in informed action, empowerment, and hope.

To learn more about brain health, cognitive decline prevention, and longevity strategies, individuals are invited to explore Dr. Libert’s free educational resources through the Re-Think Aging podcast and YouTube channel.

About Re-Think Aging

Re-Think Aging is a physician-led brain health and longevity platform founded by Dr. Cynthia Libert, M.D., a board-certified family physician with advanced training in functional and longevity medicine. The platform integrates evidence-based education, community support, and personalized clinical care to help adults prevent cognitive decline, optimize healthspan, and flourish in midlife and beyond.

Re-Think Aging includes free global educational content, a national brain health community, and physician-guided clinical programs for eligible patients in licensed states.

About Caring for the Body, PLLC – Center for Functional Medicine

Caring for the Body, PLLC – Center for Functional Medicine is a physician-led medical practice based in Asheville, North Carolina. The practice focuses on functional and preventive medicine approaches that emphasize whole-person care, systems biology, and root-cause evaluation. Through clinical services and educational initiatives such as Re-Think Aging, the organization seeks to contribute to informed, evidence-based dialogue around health optimization and aging.

Dr. Cynthia Libert, M.D., Founder of Re-Think Aging and physician leader in cognitive decline prevention and longevity medicine.





Media Contact

Company Name: Caring for the Body, PLLC – Center for Functional Medicine

Contact Person: Cynthia Libert, M.D.

Title: Founder & Medical Director, Re-Think Aging

Email: help@caringforthebody.org

Phone: 828.490.1545

Country: United States

Website: https://www.caringforthebody.org