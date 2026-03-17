Auburn National Bancorporation Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

AUBURN, Ala., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUBN) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program. The Company’s prior stock repurchase program expired April 15, 2024. The new program authorizes the repurchase, from time to time, of up to $5 million of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock through the earliest of (i) the expenditure of $5 million on Share repurchases, (ii) the termination or replacement of the Repurchase Plan and (iii) March 15, 2027. The stock repurchases may include open-market or private purchases, negotiated transactions, block purchases, and otherwise.

The Company is not required to acquire any specific number of shares and may suspend or terminate its share repurchases at any time. The amount and timing of the stock repurchases will be based on various factors, the Company’s liquidity and capital, the market price of Company common stock compared to management’s view of such stock’s underlying value, and applicable regulatory, legal and accounting factors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $1.0 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business primarily in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates a loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about possible future stock repurchases, future Company financial condition, operating results, liquidity, market prices of Company common stock and management’s views of the value of such shares from time to time. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, various of which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and otherwise in the Company’s other SEC reports and filings.

For additional information, contact:

David A. Hedges

President and CEO

(334) 821-9200