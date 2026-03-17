Ashland CFO to discuss current market environment at the Gabelli Funds’ 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William C. Whitaker, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ashland (NYSE: ASH), will participate in a fireside chat at the Gabelli Funds’ 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Whitaker will also host one‑on‑one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the specialty chemicals ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, business fundamentals, and specialty chemicals investing.

Investment professionals and individual investors interested in the specialty chemicals sector can register to listen to the live webcast at:

https://gabelli.com/event/17th-annual-chemical-conference/

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Sandy Klugman Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-7777 +1 (302) 995-3158 sandy.klugman@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com





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