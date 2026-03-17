Galapagos Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; March 117, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notification from Bank of America Corporation on March 12, 2026. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, fell below the 5% threshold for of Galapagos’ voting rights on March 10, 2026, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments relating to Galapagos’ voting rights.

On March 12, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 421,092 voting rights and 2,158,293 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 3.91% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total (%)

voting rights March 10, 2026 March 12, 2026 0.64% 3.28% 3.91%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated March 12, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: March 12, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 10, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,440 12,447 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 128,053 225,319 0.34% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 180,123 168,740 0.26% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 335,202 421,092 0.64% TOTAL 421,092 0 0.64% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 111,582 0.17% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 6,579 0.01% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 11,500 0.02% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 1,876,489 2.85% physical Merrill Lynch International Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/04/2027 12,214 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 29/02/2028 843 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 5 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 8,056 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 8,240 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 592 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 5,217 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/04/2027 12,214 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/06/2026 3,108 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 31/03/2027 950 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 704 0.00% cash TOTAL 2,158,293 3.28%





TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 2,579,385 3.91%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

About Galapagos

Galapagos is a biotechnology company built to bring meaningful medicines to patients with serious diseases in therapeutic areas of unmet need. The Company combines world-class deal making expertise with capital to identify, acquire, and advance promising opportunities that have the potential to drive value for patients and shareholders. Applying a modality-agnostic asset selection approach and operational flexibility, Galapagos prioritizes oncology and immunology & inflammation programs with clear clinical proof-of-concept in emerging areas. For more information, visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Galapagos:

Investor Relations

Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239

ir@glpg.com

Media

Media

Katie Morris

+1 952 288 6821

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

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