AGF Investments Announces Pricing Reductions, Fund Terminations and Fund Merger

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to regularly review its product lineup, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced a series of changes to further streamline its product suite, including pricing reductions, fund terminations and a fund merger. These changes support AGF Investments’ goal of ensuring clients have access to products that remain relevant, competitive and aligned with evolving market trends.

Pricing Reductions

AGF Investments is reducing management fees and administration fees on the following funds/series effective April 1, 2026:

Management Fee Reductions

Fund Series Current Management

Fee (in %) Updated

Management Fee

(in %) AGF Canadian Money Market Fund MF 1.00 0.90 AGF Global Growth Balanced Fund MF/T/V 2.00 1.80

Administration Fee Reductions

Fund Series Current Administration

Fee (in %) Updated

Administration Fee

(in %) AGF Canadian Money Market Fund











MF 0.49 0.15 F 0.35 0.15 I 0.10 0.05

Fund Terminations

Mutual Fund Terminations (Non-ETF Series)

AGF Investments is also announcing today the termination of AGF China Focus Fund and AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund (the “Funds”) on or about May 20, 2026 (the “Termination Date”).

Effective as of the close of business today, units of the Funds are no longer available for purchase and AGF Investments will stop accepting purchases and switches into the Funds, including systematic purchase and switch plans.

AGF Investments is waiving the management fee that is normally applicable to the Funds from the close of business on March 17, 2026 until the Termination Date.

Note that there may be distributions paid by the Funds prior to the termination.



Unitholders can transfer their investments into another AGF Fund or redeem their units prior to the Fund Termination Date.

Investors who remain holding the Funds in client-name registered plans will have their units switched into AGF Canadian Money Market Fund (with all switches into MF Series going into front-end with zero commission), effective on or about May 19, 2026, without any deferred sales charges applied. Investors who remain holding the Funds in client-name non-registered plans and/or nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their units redeemed on or about May 20, 2026, without any redemption fees or sales charges applied.



Notices with further information regarding the terminations will be sent to unitholders of the Funds at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

AGF Investments strongly encourages unitholders to consult with their financial advisors to discuss their individual circumstances, including possible tax consequences, and to determine the solution that best meets their investment needs.

ETF Series Termination

AGF Investments is also terminating AGF Emerging Markets Ex China Fund ETF Series (ticker: AEMX) (the “AEMX ETF”) effective at the close of business on or about May 20, 2026 (the “Termination Date”).

Accordingly, AGF Investments will also request to voluntarily de-list the units of the AEMX ETF from Cboe Canada Inc. at the close of business on or about May 19, 2026 (the “Delisting Date”), with all units still held by securityholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Securityholders of the AEMX ETF will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the stock exchange until the Delisting Date. Effective as of the close of business on March 17, 2026, no further direct subscriptions (i.e. primary market creations of new ETF units) for units of the AEMX ETF will generally be accepted.

Any remaining securityholders of the AEMX ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the AEMX ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the AEMX ETF, on a pro rata basis.

A notice with further information regarding the AEMX ETF termination will be sent to unitholders at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date. AGF Investments will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination, including final distributions, if any.

As a result of the planned termination, AGF Investments is also announcing today an ad hoc cash distribution of $0.037741 per unit for the AEMX ETF, which usually pays annual distributions. Unitholders of record on March 24, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on March 30, 2026.

Please note: Additional ad hoc distributions will be announced on or about May 7, 2026.



Further information about AGF Investments ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

Fund Merger

Finally, AGF Investments is proposing to merge AGF China Focus Class (the “Merging Fund”) into AGF Emerging Markets Class (the “Continuing Fund”) on a taxable basis. The merger is expected to take place on or about May 22, 2026 subject to securityholder approval.

A special meeting of securityholders of the Merging Fund will be held on or about May 14, 2026 in order to obtain securityholder approval of the proposed merger. Additional information about the special meeting and the proposed merger will be provided to securityholders of the Merging Fund in the notice of meeting and record date, notice and access document, and information circular in advance of the special meeting, as required under applicable corporate and securities laws.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $60 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Disclaimer

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The distribution is not guaranteed, may be adjusted from time to time at the discretion of the fund manager and may vary from payment to payment. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund’s performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, the original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the adjusted cost base falls below zero, the investor will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.



Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com