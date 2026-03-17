INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Victoria’s Secret & Co. - VSCO

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Victoria’s Secret and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 5, 2026, Victoria’s Secret reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results. Among other items, the Company reported a 4.7% decline in unadjusted net income. Victoria’s Secret also disclosed that it had initiated a strategic review of the personal styling service DailyLook, a non-core asset acquired in connection with the Company’s 2022 acquisition of Adore Me, as well as a $116.9 million charge in the fourth quarter related to the impairment of certain Adore Me long-lived tangible and intangible assets.

Following this news, Victoria’s Secret’s stock price fell $13.28 per share, or 22.13%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $146.73 per share on March 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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