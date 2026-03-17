Coherent Demonstrates InP Technology Innovation With a Broad Range of Products

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that it will highlight the breadth and scalability of its Indium Phosphide (InP) innovations at OFC 2026, showcasing a broad comprehensive portfolio of lasers, modulators, photodiodes, and subsystems that power next-generation datacenter architectures.

As AI-driven infrastructure accelerates demand for higher speeds and greater energy efficiency, InP technology remains foundational to enabling high-performance optical engines. Coherent’s expanding InP-based portfolio includes a 400mW high-power CW laser for co-packaged optics (CPO) and silicon photonics pluggables; 200G EML solutions for 1.6T transceivers; differential EMLs (D-EML) enabling 400G/lane performance for emerging pluggables at 3.2T and beyond; high-speed 200G and 400G photodiodes; and scale-across transmission innovations such as the nano-Integrated Tunable Laser Assemblies (nITLA), 800G and 1.6T IQ modulators, and other optical sub-assemblies. Together, these technologies form an industry-leading comprehensive InP-enabled solution set spanning scale out, scale up as well as scale-across applications, with co-packaged optics (CPO), pluggable transceivers, and optical transport solutions.

“InP technology is central to high-performance optical connectivity,” said Beck Mason, Executive VP – Semiconductor Devices at Coherent. “Our expanding InP platform, from high-power lasers and advanced modulators to photodiodes and integrated subsystems, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the performance, scalability, and manufacturing depth required for AI-driven networks. We are significantly ramping 6’’ InP production across our fabs in Järfälla (Sweden), Sherman (U.S.), and Zürich (Switzerland), reinforcing supply continuity and scalability for customers deploying next-generation optical systems.”

Coherent’s InP-enabled technologies will be demonstrated at OFC 2026 at Booth 1401.

Visit the company’s booth and learn how the company’s expanding manufacturing footprint and comprehensive portfolio are supporting next-generation optical architectures.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.



Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

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