New York, NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Computer Resources of America Earns Place on CRN's Prestigious 2026 Tech Elite 250 List

Computer Resources of America (CRA), a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, today announced it has been named to CRN®'s 2026 Tech Elite 250 list, published by The Channel Company. The distinction places CRA among an exclusive group of solution providers across the United States and Canada that have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to technical excellence — earning the highest-tier certifications and specializations from the world's most influential technology vendors.

The Tech Elite 250 is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and respected recognitions in the IT channel, evaluating solution providers on the depth and breadth of their verified expertise across four of the most consequential technology domains shaping business today: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the caliber of talent and the culture of continuous learning we have built at Computer Resources of America," said Chico Ramnarayan, Founder and CEO at CRA. "In an industry where technology evolves at an extraordinary pace, our team has made it a priority to not only keep up with that change, but to stay ahead of it. Being named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 affirms that commitment and, more importantly, ensures our clients have access to a technology partner operating at the absolute highest level."

Selection to the Tech Elite 250 is earned, not given. It requires solution providers to achieve and maintain top-tier certifications and specializations issued directly by leading technology vendors, representing a significant organizational investment in technical development, training, and verified expertise. For CRA's clients, the designation serves as an independent, third-party validation that they are partnering with a firm that holds itself to the industry's most demanding standards.

“Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 on this well-earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed.”

CRA's inclusion on the 2026 Tech Elite 250 underscores the company's strategic focus on delivering sophisticated, enterprise-grade solutions across the full spectrum of modern IT. And in doing so, fulfilling their mission of empowering clients to navigate complexity, strengthen their security posture, accelerate cloud adoption, and harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

For additional information, please visit our website: https://www.consultcra.com/2026-tech-elite-250/.

About Computer Resources of America

CRA is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies.

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