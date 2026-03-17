HERCULES INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hercules Capital, Inc. on Behalf of Hercules Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Hercules (HTGC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Hercules and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. , a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HTGC) on behalf of Hercules stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hercules has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On February 27, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a short report alleging, among other things, that Hercules marks its software debt “at 100 cents on the dollar”, “[d]espite billions worth of such debt across the industry falling into distressed territory”, and that a growing share of Hercules's reported income comes from payment-in-kind loans, whereby borrowers pay interest by adding to their debt rather than in cash.



Following publication of the Hunterbrook report, Hercules's stock price fell $1.22 per share, or 7.91%, to close at $14.21 per share on February 27, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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