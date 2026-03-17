The RealReal to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 38th Annual Roth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that Ajay Gopal, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 38th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 23. Mr. Gopal is scheduled to present at 3:00pm PT (6:00pm ET).

Registration for the live webcast is available on The RealReal’s investor website at https://investor.therealreal.com/ . A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy, all the while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@therealreal.com

Press Contact:

PR@therealreal.com