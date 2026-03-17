Newark, DE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Weight management concerns should be evaluated by a qualified healthcare professional. GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. Prescription approval is not guaranteed. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished products. If a purchase is made through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. All program details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any enrollment decision.

As consumer search interest grows around terms such as "most trusted online GLP-1 providers," "best telehealth weight loss programs," and "MEDVi GLP-1 reviews," this report examines how MEDVi's positioning aligns with publicly available information, regulatory guidance, and disclosed program structure. References to "most trusted" reflect marketing language presented by the company and are evaluated in this report against verifiable disclosures, regulatory context, and consumer considerations.

Rather than ranking or recommending providers, this report focuses on how MEDVi's model fits within broader telehealth and GLP-1 treatment trends in 2026 — a year in which the regulatory landscape for compounded GLP-1 medications has shifted significantly. If you have been researching online GLP-1 weight loss programs and want to understand how MEDVi describes its offerings, how the program is structured, what the published pricing covers, and what independent verification is available, this evaluation addresses those questions in detail.

Current program details, pricing, and enrollment terms can be confirmed by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 program offer (official MEDVi page).

Individual results vary. GLP-1 medications are prescription treatments that require clinical evaluation. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any prescription weight loss program.

Why GLP-1 Telehealth Programs Are Under Increased Scrutiny in 2026

The GLP-1 telehealth landscape looks materially different in 2026 than it did even twelve months ago. Understanding that regulatory context matters before evaluating any specific platform — including MEDVi.

According to public FDA communications, the agency determined that the semaglutide injection drug shortage has been resolved. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, compounding pharmacies are generally restricted from producing drugs that are essentially copies of commercially available FDA-approved products. An exception existed during the period when semaglutide appeared on the FDA drug shortage list. With the shortage resolved, that exception has narrowed significantly.

In early 2026, the FDA publicly announced its intent to take enforcement action against certain mass-marketed non-FDA-approved GLP-1 products. According to FDA communications, the agency has distinguished between mass-marketed compounded products and patient-specific compounding performed under Section 503A of the FD&C Act, which may remain permissible in narrow circumstances where a patient's medical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug. The FDA has also sent warning letters to multiple telehealth companies regarding compounded GLP-1 sales and marketing practices.

For consumers researching GLP-1 telehealth platforms in 2026, this regulatory environment raises several practical considerations. The availability and legal status of compounded GLP-1 medications continues to evolve. Platforms that offer access to FDA-approved branded medications alongside compounded options may present a different risk profile than platforms offering compounded medications exclusively. The distinction between compounded and FDA-approved products — and what each designation means for safety, efficacy, and quality oversight — is worth understanding before enrolling in any program.

This regulatory context applies broadly across the telehealth GLP-1 industry and is not specific to MEDVi. However, consumers searching for terms like "best GLP-1 program 2026" or "is MEDVi legit" should evaluate any platform's program structure within this evolving regulatory framework.

What Is MEDVi and How Is the Platform Structured

MEDVi is a telehealth platform that facilitates access to GLP-1 weight loss medications through an online evaluation, clinician assessment, and direct-to-door medication delivery model. According to the company's website, MEDVi is operated by MEDVi, LLC, a Delaware corporation located at 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713.

Understanding the distinction between the entities involved in the MEDVi program is important when analyzing how the platform operates. According to publicly available disclosures on the MEDVi website, the program involves three separate entities, each with a distinct role:

MEDVi (MEDVi, LLC) functions as the telehealth platform providing the technology infrastructure, customer service, administrative support for scheduling and payment, and coordination that enables the telehealth experience. According to the company's own terms of use, MEDVi states that it "does not provide any Healthcare Services through the Platform and is not licensed to practice medicine." The company further states it "does not control or interfere with the provision of Healthcare Services by the medical providers."

Licensed Medical Providers are described as independent professionals contracted or employed with affiliated professional entities — specifically identified on the MEDVi website as OpenLoop Health and CareGLP Affiliated P.C.s. These clinicians assess patient information submitted through the online evaluation and independently determine whether a GLP-1 prescription is appropriate. According to MEDVi's published disclosures, the platform's assessment does not itself create a doctor-patient relationship. OpenLoop Health clinicians retain the decision to prescribe compounded GLP-1s to patients.

Partner Pharmacies fulfill prescriptions written by the medical providers. According to the company's website, MEDVi is partnered with multiple certified pharmacies in the United States to dispense medications. The company states it meets regularly with pharmacy partners to discuss product shortages, shipping logistics, and medication testing.

This three-entity structure — platform, independent clinicians, and licensed pharmacies — is common across telehealth platforms and establishes separation between the technology platform, clinical decision-making, and medication dispensing. The key takeaway is that MEDVi itself does not prescribe medications. The evaluating clinician determines whether treatment is appropriate based on individual health factors, and a prescription is not guaranteed.

Compounded GLP-1 Medications vs. FDA-Approved Options: What MEDVi Discloses

One of the distinguishing aspects of MEDVi's program, based on the company's published information, is that the platform appears to offer access to both compounded GLP-1 medications and branded FDA-approved options. Understanding the distinction between these pathways is essential context for interpreting how the platform positions itself.

Compounded Semaglutide Injections: According to the MEDVi website, the GLP-1 injection program starts at $179 for the first month. Compounded medications are prescription medications prepared by licensed pharmacies based on an individual prescription. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed. They are prepared by pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules. According to MEDVi's own published disclosures, compounded GLP-1s are "produced in FDA-regulated facilities" but "the medications are not FDA-approved or evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality."

Compounded GLP-1 Tablets: The company's website also lists an oral GLP-1 tablet option starting at $249 per month, described as one dissolvable tablet per day. This compounded oral formulation carries the same regulatory classification as compounded injectables — it is not an FDA-approved finished product.

Branded Ozempic Injection: According to the company's website, MEDVi lists Ozempic (semaglutide) injection at $1,999 per month. Ozempic is an FDA-approved medication that has undergone rigorous clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy. Ozempic is FDA-approved specifically for the treatment of type 2 diabetes but is commonly prescribed off-label for weight management. The website notes that quantities are limited and availability is subject to change.

The evaluating clinician determines which option, if any, is appropriate based on individual health factors. Consumers should discuss the differences between compounded and FDA-approved medications with their healthcare provider before making treatment decisions.

For consumers researching terms such as "compounded semaglutide vs Ozempic," "MEDVi compounded GLP-1 safety," or "is compounded semaglutide FDA approved," the key distinction is straightforward: compounded medications use active ingredients that may be individually recognized, but the finished compounded product as formulated and dispensed has not undergone the FDA's premarket approval process for safety, effectiveness, or quality. This is an industry-wide classification that applies to all compounded GLP-1 products, not a characteristic specific to MEDVi.

MEDVi GLP-1 Pricing Disclosures: What the Published Costs Cover

According to pricing information published on the official MEDVi website at the time of this report, the program is structured as follows:

Compounded GLP-1 Injections: According to the company, the program starts at $179 for the first month. The company's FAQ states this covers the physician assessment, a personalized plan, one-on-one guidance, a metabolic report, and the cost of the prescription medication shipped to the patient's door. According to the company, refills are priced at $299 per month and include the same program benefits. The company describes the program as having no contract.

Compounded GLP-1 Tablets: According to the company's website, the oral option starts at $249 per month.

Branded Ozempic Injection: Listed at $1,999 per month, according to the company's website. The website notes limited quantities and that availability is subject to change.

According to published information on the website, MEDVi describes its programs as cash-pay. The company's FAQ states: "While all MEDVi prescriptions are cash-pay, your insurance may reimburse you for branded options." Insurance coverage varies by plan, and consumers should confirm benefits directly with their insurer. According to the company, the platform accepts HSA and FSA payments.

The company's published terms note that "the final charge to your credit card may fluctuate contingent upon the prescribed medication and the chosen pharmacy for order fulfillment." According to the terms, if any variance arises in the charge, a member of the support team will communicate the details.

According to the company, MEDVi-affiliated medical professional entities are not contracted healthcare providers with any health insurance plans. The company states that consumers are solely responsible for paying all fees due to receive healthcare services.

Published pricing should be interpreted as company-stated program information rather than as a market-wide value comparison. Consumers should confirm current charges, renewal terms, and medication pathway details directly with the company before making decisions. Current pricing and terms can be verified by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 program offer (official MEDVi page).

MEDVi Refund Policy and Weight Loss Guarantee: What the Published Terms State

MEDVi markets a "Weight Loss Money Back Guarantee" on its website. According to the company's published terms of use, the refund policy contains specific conditions and limitations that are worth examining carefully.

According to the published refund policy, consumers may be eligible for a refund of their payment minus doctor consultation fees of 25% if they can demonstrate that they have not lost weight after following the weight loss program for a minimum of 5 months. The terms state that the consumer's body "takes time to acclimate to GLP-1 medication" and that it is important to follow the dose instructions and timeline from the medical provider.

Several aspects of this refund structure are worth noting. The guarantee requires a minimum five-month commitment before a refund can be requested. The refund is not a full refund — the 25% doctor consultation fee is retained. The consumer must be able to demonstrate that they followed the program as directed. And the company's terms state that medical consult fees are not subject to or eligible for a refund and that "all sales are final" with respect to prescription products that cannot be returned for reuse or resale.

The terms also note that all programs are auto-renewing and that the consumer consents to be automatically charged unless they explicitly request cancellation before payment is processed.

The guarantee should be understood within the context of the specific conditions outlined in the terms of use rather than as an unconditional money-back promise. Consumers should read the complete refund policy on the official website and retain all purchase confirmation details.

Clinical Context Relevant to GLP-1 Treatment Discussions in 2026

GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide represent a class of medications originally developed for type 2 diabetes management that have demonstrated meaningful effects on weight management in clinical research. Understanding how these medications work — independent of any specific platform — provides useful context for interpreting the claims and disclosures made by telehealth GLP-1 programs.

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a naturally occurring hormone involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar management. GLP-1 receptor agonist medications mimic this hormone's effects. Published peer-reviewed research has established several mechanisms through which these medications support weight management: they help reduce appetite by acting on hunger signals in the brain, they slow gastric emptying — which promotes a feeling of fullness after meals — and they help regulate post-meal blood sugar responses.

The clinical evidence base for semaglutide in weight management is substantial. FDA-approved Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg injection) demonstrated an average of approximately 15% body weight reduction in the STEP clinical trial program compared to placebo. Ozempic (semaglutide), while FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes, is commonly prescribed off-label for weight management based on supporting clinical evidence.

An important distinction for consumers: The clinical trial data referenced above was generated using FDA-approved semaglutide products at specific, controlled dosages under rigorous study conditions. Compounded semaglutide products — including those accessed through telehealth platforms — have not undergone equivalent clinical trials as finished products. The active ingredient may be the same or similar, but compounded formulations have not been individually evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Consumers should discuss this distinction with their healthcare provider.

GLP-1 medications are prescription treatments, not dietary supplements. They carry potential side effects — commonly including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal pain — and require medical supervision. They are not appropriate for everyone. Only a licensed clinician can determine whether GLP-1 treatment is appropriate for a specific individual.

Published Program Characteristics Relevant to Telehealth GLP-1 Evaluation

Based on the company's published structure, consumers researching telehealth GLP-1 programs may note the following characteristics of the MEDVi model:

Fully online process: The company describes its process as 100% online — from initial health evaluation through clinical consultation to medication delivery. According to the website, consumers complete their assessment digitally, and medications are shipped directly to their door without requiring an in-person office visit.

Multiple GLP-1 treatment format options described: MEDVi's published offerings include compounded injectable semaglutide, compounded oral GLP-1 tablets, and branded Ozempic. The platform describes access to multiple medication formats, with the evaluating clinician determining which option is appropriate for each individual.

Cash-pay structure: According to the company, all MEDVi prescriptions are cash-pay. The company states that no insurance billing is involved, and that HSA and FSA payments are accepted.

Eligibility requirements: According to MEDVi's published terms, the platform requires users to be at least 18 years of age and to reside in the United States in a state or territory where the services are available.

Consumers with the following priorities may wish to compare this model with traditional in-person care or other treatment pathways:

Preference for FDA-approved products exclusively: Consumers who prefer to use only FDA-approved finished products that have undergone the agency's full premarket approval process can access branded GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy or Zepbound through a primary care physician or in-person specialist, where FDA-approved formulations can be prescribed and filled at traditional retail pharmacies.

Complex medical histories: Individuals with significant medical conditions, multiple concurrent medications, or health factors that require hands-on clinical monitoring may benefit from in-person medical supervision rather than a telehealth-based model.

Insurance-covered treatment: Consumers whose insurance plans cover FDA-approved GLP-1 medications may find that traditional healthcare channels result in lower out-of-pocket costs compared to cash-pay telehealth programs.

Consumers who want to examine the current program structure and pricing details can do so by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 program offer (official MEDVi page).

MEDVi's Published Statistics and Marketing Claims: What Consumers Can and Cannot Verify

The MEDVi website presents several statistical claims in its marketing materials. In the interest of transparency, this section identifies what the company states and what level of independent verification appears available.

Patient count: The company's website references serving over 100,000 patients. This figure is presented as the company's own reported data. No independent third-party verification of this number has been identified in publicly available sources.

Weight loss statistics: The website presents several figures, including "6x more weight loss than exercise and diet alone," "lose an average of 18% of your body weight," and "93% kept the weight off for good." According to fine print on the website, these figures are described as being based on "MEDVi patients over their first 6 months of treatment." The company's own disclosures state that "all claims and benefits on this website refer to self-reported data from GLP-1 customers on a treatment plan that includes compounded GLP-1 medications and consultations with medical professionals." The disclosures further state that "results from compounded medications found on the MEDVi platform may vary and be affected by an individual's adherence to the program and their clinician's recommendations."

Customer testimonials: The MEDVi website includes named customer testimonials with specific weight loss figures and outcomes attributed to verified customers. According to the company's own fine-print disclosures, results described on the website are based on self-reported data. The website notes that "their fat loss is not typical" and that "results may vary." No independent clinical verification of these specific outcomes has been identified in publicly available sources. Consumers should factor these disclosures into how they interpret testimonial-based claims on the website.

Support availability: The company markets "unlimited 24/7 support," including unlimited appointments, messaging, and access to a dedicated team. Consumers may want to confirm the scope and format of this support directly with the company.

Contact Information

According to the company's website, MEDVi offers the following support channels:

Email: help@medvi.org

Phone: (323) 690-1564

Address: 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713

According to the company's website, the platform also lists a California-specific privacy contact at (844) 357-3601 for consumers exercising CCPA rights.

How the MEDVi Enrollment Process Is Described by the Company

According to published information on the MEDVi website, the enrollment process is described in three steps:

Step 1 — Online Evaluation: The company describes an online evaluation to determine if GLP-1 medication may be appropriate. According to MEDVi's published terms, this assessment does not create a doctor-patient relationship between the individual and MEDVi. The assessment gathers health information that is then forwarded to an independent clinician for assessment.

Step 2 — Clinical Assessment and Prescription Decision: According to the company, licensed medical providers assess the submitted health information and determine whether a prescription is appropriate. The platform states that the clinical decision rests entirely with the evaluating clinician and that MEDVi cannot guarantee any individual will receive a prescription.

Step 3 — Medication Delivery: If a prescription is written, the medication is dispensed by a partner pharmacy and shipped to the consumer's door. According to the company, shipping is described as fast and free.

Consumers should understand that completing the online assessment and making a payment does not guarantee receiving a prescription. According to MEDVi's published terms, the medical providers independently determine whether treatment is appropriate. The terms note that "medical consult fees are not subject to or eligible for a refund" if a prescription is not issued.

Consumers who have completed their own research and want to examine the full program details can do so by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 program offer (official MEDVi page).

Verification Considerations for Any GLP-1 Telehealth Program

Understand the difference between compounded and FDA-approved medications. Compounded GLP-1 medications have not undergone FDA premarket approval for safety, effectiveness, or quality as finished products. FDA-approved medications have completed this process. A qualified clinician can help determine which option is appropriate for a specific health situation.

Examine the platform's entity structure. Identify which entity provides the technology platform, which provides clinical evaluation, and which dispenses medications. The platform itself typically does not make prescribing decisions — independent clinicians do.

Read the complete refund and cancellation terms. Note the specific conditions required to qualify for any money-back guarantee, whether programs auto-renew, what fees are non-refundable, and what documentation may be required for a refund request.

Confirm state availability. Not all telehealth programs operate in all states. Verify that the platform offers services in your specific state before completing any enrollment process.

Discuss treatment options with your primary care physician. A telehealth platform consultation can serve as one access point, but discussing GLP-1 medication with an existing healthcare provider — who has access to your complete medical history — provides an additional layer of clinical context.

Consider the current regulatory environment. The FDA's enforcement posture regarding compounded GLP-1 medications has evolved significantly in early 2026. Consumers may benefit from reviewing the FDA's current public guidance on compounded GLP-1 products before making treatment decisions.

Evaluate published statistics with appropriate context. When platforms present weight loss percentages, patient satisfaction figures, or outcome data, note whether those figures are based on self-reported data, whether they represent typical or exceptional outcomes, and whether independent verification is available.

Common Questions Raised by MEDVi's Published Disclosures

Is MEDVi a healthcare provider?

According to MEDVi's own published terms of use, MEDVi is not a healthcare provider. The company operates as a telehealth platform that facilitates connections between patients and independent licensed medical providers. The terms state that MEDVi "does not provide any Healthcare Services through the Platform and is not licensed to practice medicine." Healthcare services are delivered by independent medical providers affiliated with OpenLoop Health and CareGLP Affiliated P.C.s.

Are MEDVi's compounded GLP-1 medications FDA approved?

Compounded medications — including compounded semaglutide offered through MEDVi — are not FDA-approved as finished products. According to the company's own published disclosures, these medications are "produced in FDA-regulated facilities" but are "not FDA-approved or evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality." FDA-approved branded Ozempic is also listed on the platform at a higher price point. The evaluating clinician determines which option is appropriate.

What happens if a clinician determines a consumer is not a candidate for GLP-1 medication?

According to the company's published terms, medical consult fees are not subject to or eligible for a refund. The company states that "all sales are final" for prescription products. If a clinician determines that treatment is not appropriate, the consumer may not receive a full refund of any payment already made.

How does MEDVi's money-back guarantee work?

According to the published refund policy, consumers may be eligible for a refund minus 25% doctor consultation fees if they demonstrate they have not lost weight after following the program for a minimum of five months. The guarantee is conditional and requires demonstrated adherence to the program. Consumers should read the complete refund policy terms on the official website before enrolling.

Does insurance cover MEDVi's GLP-1 program?

According to the company's website, all MEDVi prescriptions are described as cash-pay. The company states that insurance may reimburse consumers for branded options, but coverage policies vary by plan. The company notes that its affiliated medical professional entities are not contracted with any health insurance plans. Consumers should confirm benefits directly with their insurer. According to the company, HSA and FSA payments are accepted.

What is the difference between MEDVi's injectable and tablet GLP-1 options?

According to the company's website, the injectable option is described as one injection per week starting at $179 per month, while the tablet option is described as one dissolvable tablet per day starting at $249 per month. Both are described as compounded medications. The branded Ozempic option is an FDA-approved injectable listed at $1,999 per month. The evaluating clinician determines which format is appropriate based on individual health factors.

Is MEDVi available in all states?

According to the company's terms, services are currently available in certain states. The company directs consumers to contact customer service at help@medvi.org for the current list of available states and territories.

Regulatory Context for GLP-1 Telehealth Programs in 2026

The telehealth GLP-1 industry has been under increased regulatory scrutiny throughout early 2026. According to public FDA communications, the agency has signaled intent to take enforcement action against certain mass-marketed non-FDA-approved GLP-1 products. The FDA has sent warning letters to multiple telehealth companies and has drawn a clear distinction between mass-marketed compounded products and patient-specific compounding that may remain permissible in narrow circumstances.

Consumers evaluating any GLP-1 telehealth platform in 2026 — including MEDVi — should seek out the most current information about that platform's regulatory compliance, medication sourcing, and pharmacy partnerships before proceeding. The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 medications continues to evolve, and consumers are encouraged to review the FDA's current public guidance on compounded GLP-1 products and to discuss treatment options with a qualified healthcare provider.

Additional Independent Reporting on MEDVi and GLP-1 Telehealth Programs

Consumers conducting due diligence on MEDVi's GLP-1 program may benefit from reviewing previously published independent reporting that examines this platform and the broader telehealth weight loss landscape from multiple angles. The following resources provide additional context across different evaluation frameworks:

A 2026 informational overview examining MEDVi's compounded tirzepatide GLP-1 telehealth program, regulatory classification, and pricing disclosures provides additional context on the platform's tirzepatide-specific offerings and enrollment considerations.

An earlier analysis evaluating MEDVi's positioning as a GLP-1 supplier heading into 2026 examines the platform's pricing structure, operational transparency, and compounded semaglutide access model within the broader telehealth market.

A separate independent investigation examining what consumer data shows about compounded telehealth weight loss programs covers MEDVi's three-entity structure, compounding medication protocols, and accessibility trends heading into the new year.

Evaluating multiple independent sources is recommended before making any enrollment decision. Each of these reports addresses different aspects of MEDVi's program and the GLP-1 telehealth category, and no single report should be treated as a comprehensive assessment.

Summary of Key Considerations

MEDVi operates as a telehealth platform facilitating access to GLP-1 weight loss medications through independent licensed clinicians and partner pharmacies. According to the company's published pricing, the platform offers compounded semaglutide injections starting at $179 per month, compounded oral GLP-1 tablets starting at $249 per month, and branded Ozempic at $1,999 per month. All programs are described as cash-pay with no insurance billing.

The company markets a money-back weight loss guarantee that is conditional on a minimum five-month commitment and demonstrated program adherence, with a 25% doctor consultation fee retained on refunds. Programs are described as auto-renewing.

Compounded GLP-1 medications offered through the platform are not FDA-approved as finished products. The company's own published disclosures acknowledge this classification. The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 products has tightened significantly in 2026, and consumers should evaluate any telehealth platform's compliance posture within this evolving landscape.

MEDVi's three-entity structure — platform, independent clinicians, and licensed pharmacies — is consistent with common telehealth models. The company's terms state that MEDVi itself is not a healthcare provider and does not make prescribing decisions.

Consumers who have completed their own research and want to examine the full program details, current pricing, and published terms can do so by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 program offer (official MEDVi page).

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not a substitute for an individualized medical evaluation. GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. The information provided here does not replace the professional judgment of your healthcare provider.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. GLP-1 medications are not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment for any health condition. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting any new prescription treatment. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Compounded Medication Notice: Compounded GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prepared by licensed pharmacies based on individual prescriptions. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients under the direction of a prescribing clinician. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed. The decision to use compounded medications is guided by the licensed provider's medical judgment.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, starting weight, consistency of use, dietary habits, physical activity levels, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. According to the company's own published disclosures, results described on their website are based on self-reported data and are not typical. Weight loss outcomes are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you enroll through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website, published terms of use, and general industry context.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, program structures, promotional offers, and terms mentioned were based on publicly available information at the time of publication (March 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official MEDVi website before making enrollment decisions.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with MEDVi and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Insurance Coverage Note: According to MEDVi's published information, all prescriptions are described as cash-pay. Insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications varies by plan and carrier. Always confirm benefits directly with your insurer. Some HSA and FSA plans may reimburse qualifying expenses; check your specific plan rules.

Regulatory Context Note: The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 medications has evolved significantly in 2026. According to public FDA communications, the agency has signaled increased enforcement regarding certain mass-marketed compounded GLP-1 products. Consumers should review the most current FDA guidance and discuss treatment options with their healthcare provider before making enrollment decisions.