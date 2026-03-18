REMINDER: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By April 27, 2026 - Contact Kirby McInerney

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Franklin BSP Realty Trust (“Franklin” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FBRT) investors of the April 27, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 5, 2024 through February 22, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Franklin recklessly overstated its prospects and (2) the Company recklessly overstated its ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend.



On February 11, 2026, Franklin announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Among other items, Franklin reported fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and revenue of only $81.12 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. In a press release, Franklin's Chief Executive Officer said that “2025 was a year of transition” and that “it has taken longer to resolve and sell” certain real estate assets “than we originally planned.” On this news, the price of Franklin shares declined by $1.44 per share, or approximately 14.2%, from $10.15 per share on February 11, 2026 to close at $8.71 on February 12, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com