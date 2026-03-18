Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops Ingredients Disclosed: Complete Details Revealed

Tallmadge, OH, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement. If you purchase through links in this content, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

This release is based on company-provided materials and is not intended as an independent product review or third-party evaluation. In this context, "ingredients disclosed" and "complete details revealed" refer to the company's publication of ingredient references and associated research citations through its official website documentation. Product details, pricing, and policies are presented as stated by the company and should be verified directly before any purchasing decision.

SugarHarmony Research has made available a set of ingredient reference materials associated with Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops, listing a range of botanical compounds, amino acids, and metabolic support ingredients with corresponding scientific citations. The information, published through the company's official website, summarizes how individual ingredients cited in connection with the formulation have appeared in published research.

For consumers researching Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops, one of the most common starting questions is straightforward — what is actually in this formula, and what does the research say about those ingredients? The company's published reference materials address those questions directly. The sections below summarize the ingredient categories, the research context the company has cited, and the key distinctions consumers should understand before making any purchasing decision.

The company's reference section lists 32 scientific citations corresponding to individual ingredients. The sections below organize those cited ingredients by functional category and summarize the research context referenced by the company, including the distinction between ingredient-level research and finished-product evidence.

You can review the company's full ingredient and product details directly: View the current Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops offer (official SugarHarmony page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, particularly if you are managing an existing health condition or taking prescription medications.

What Is Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops?

Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops — also referred to as Sugar Harmony Drops — is a liquid dietary supplement distributed by SugarHarmony Research, with payments processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer. According to the company, the product is a plant-based wellness support formula in a liquid drop format designed for daily use. Each bottle contains 2 fluid ounces, which the product listing describes as a 30-day supply at the recommended serving size.

Marketplace listings associate the product with the brand name Syvor, while the official website operates under the SugarHarmony Research name. The company markets the formula as suitable for both men and women.

One important consideration for consumers evaluating this product: Sugar Harmony Drops is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements are not required to receive FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims prior to market entry. The company's own website includes the standard disclaimer that statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This context helps clarify how the ingredient research cited by the company should be interpreted.

Consumers interested in a broader evaluation of Sugar Harmony Drops' marketing claims, pricing structure, and refund policies may also find relevant context in a 2026 consumer evaluation of Sugar Harmony Drops claims and pricing.

Glucose Metabolism Research Compounds

According to the company's reference materials, the following ingredients are cited in connection with Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops. Published studies have examined these compounds individually for properties related to glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity — and they represent some of the most extensively studied botanicals in this category.

Gymnema Sylvestre is a tropical plant with a long history in traditional Ayurvedic practice. Studies cited by the company include Baskaran et al. (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, 1990) and Al-Romaiyan et al. (Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, 2010), which examined Gymnema for potential effects on glucose uptake and pancreatic cell function. Study dosages and participant populations varied across these investigations, and outcomes depended on the specific research design.

Chromium Picolinate appears in the company's citations through Anderson (Diabetes, 1997) and Vincent (Journal of the American College of Nutrition, 2003), which examined chromium's potential role in insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation. This is one of the more widely studied trace minerals in the blood sugar supplement space, though findings have varied depending on dosage, study population, and duration.

Bitter Melon (Momordica charantia) is cited through Sridhar et al. (Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, 2008), which examined its potential effects on blood glucose parameters in specific study populations. Bitter Melon has a long history in traditional medicine across several cultures.

Cinnamon Extract is referenced through Khan et al. (Diabetes Care, 2003), one of the most frequently cited studies in the blood sugar supplement category. This research examined cinnamon's potential relationship to glucose regulation and insulin sensitivity, though the findings have been debated in subsequent research and should not be interpreted as conclusive.

These are ingredient-level findings from published studies on individual compounds — not clinical evaluations of Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops as a finished formula. These individual findings do not mean the product replaces prescribed treatment. Consult your physician before beginning any supplement, especially if you take blood sugar medications.

Metabolic Support and Energy Compounds

The company's reference materials also cite several ingredients studied for broader metabolic support and energy metabolism properties at the individual compound level.

Green Tea Catechins are cited through Nagao et al. (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2005), which examined potential effects on blood glucose levels and metabolic health markers. Green tea catechins are among the most widely researched botanical compounds in the metabolic wellness space and appear across many products in this category.

Guarana is referenced through Espinola et al. (Brazilian Journal of Medical and Biological Research, 1997), which studied its potential impact on glucose regulation and energy metabolism. Guarana naturally contains caffeine, which may be relevant for consumers sensitive to stimulants — a consideration worth discussing with a healthcare provider.

Forskolin (Coleus Forskohlii Extract) appears in the company's citations through Seamon et al. (Trends in Pharmacological Sciences, 1981) and Godard et al. (Obesity Research, 2005), which examined its potential role in metabolic processes including glucose regulation.

Capsaicin is cited through Kang et al. (Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 2007) and Dasgupta et al. (Frontiers in Endocrinology, 2019), which examined potential effects on blood sugar parameters and related metabolic pathways.

These are ingredient-level research findings. Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops as a finished product has not been clinically studied. Individual ingredient dosages per serving are not disclosed in the company's publicly available labeling, which means these study dosages cannot be directly compared to what the formula delivers per serving.

Adaptogenic and General Wellness Compounds

According to the company's published documentation, the formula also references several adaptogenic and general wellness ingredients that have been studied individually for health-related properties, including research touching on metabolic parameters.

Astragalus Membranaceus is among the most frequently cited ingredients in the company's reference section, with three separate studies listed — Li et al. (2017), Cheng et al. (2012), and Wu et al. (2018) — examining its potential effects on insulin resistance and glucose metabolism. This botanical has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine and appears across multiple metabolic wellness formulations.

Korean Ginseng and Panax Ginseng are cited through Reay et al. (British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, 2005), Attele et al. (Diabetes Care, 2002), and Reeds et al. (Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition & Metabolic Care, 2013). Published studies have examined ginseng varieties for potential effects on blood glucose management and insulin sensitivity, with varying results depending on the specific ginseng variety, dosage, and study design.

Ashwagandha is referenced through Andallu et al. (Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, 2010), which examined its potential impact on blood glucose levels. While Ashwagandha is more commonly associated with stress adaptation research, it has been studied in metabolic contexts as well.

Maca Root and Eleuthero (Siberian Ginseng) round out the adaptogenic category, cited through Oshima et al. (2006) and Cicero et al. (2004) respectively, each examining potential effects on glucose homeostasis and blood glucose levels.

These are individual study findings cited by the company and should not be interpreted as guarantees of specific outcomes. Always consult a healthcare professional before adding any supplement to your routine, and do not change or stop medications without medical guidance.

Amino Acids and Supporting Compounds

The company's reference section also cites published research on several amino acids and neurologically active compounds studied for various metabolic-related properties.

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) is cited through Adeghate et al. (Endocrine Reviews, 2008), which examined its potential role in insulin secretion and glucose homeostasis. GABA is primarily known as an inhibitory neurotransmitter, with its metabolic research representing a secondary area of investigation.

L-Carnitine is referenced through Ringseis et al. (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2012) for potential connections to insulin sensitivity and energy metabolism. L-Arginine is cited through Lucotti et al. (Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2006) for potential effects on glucose tolerance. L-Tryptophan is cited through Markus et al. (Psychosomatic Medicine, 2005) for its potential role in insulin regulation, and Beta-Alanine through Derave et al. (Journal of Applied Physiology, 2007) for potential connections to insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake.

L-Tyrosine appears through Lücke et al. (Frontiers in Endocrinology, 2017), examining its relationship with insulin sensitivity and metabolic health — though this connection is less extensively studied than some of the botanical ingredients listed above.

These are ingredient-level research citations published by the company. Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops as a finished product has not been clinically studied in any published trial located during the preparation of this release.

Antioxidant and Fruit-Based Compounds

The final category of ingredients cited in the company's reference materials includes several antioxidant-rich and fruit-derived compounds studied for metabolic-related properties.

Grape Seed Extract is cited through Zern et al. (Journal of Nutrition, 2005), which examined potential antidiabetic properties related to insulin resistance. African Mango (Irvingia gabonensis) appears through Ngondi et al. (Lipids in Health and Disease, 2005), which studied potential effects on blood glucose and lipid profiles.

Acai Berry Anthocyanins are referenced through Kang et al. (Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 2011) for potential roles in blood glucose regulation. Citrus Flavonoids appear through Mulvihill et al. (Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, 2016) examining their potential impact on glucose homeostasis. Raspberry Ketones are cited through Morimoto et al. (Planta Medica, 2005) for potential mechanisms of action related to glucose uptake and fat metabolism.

These are ingredient-level research findings cited by the company. Individual ingredient dosages per serving are not disclosed in publicly available labeling. You should not assume that the presence of an ingredient in a multi-compound formula means it is present at the dosage used in any particular study. Consult your physician before starting any new supplement.

The Dosage Transparency Question

One important consideration when evaluating Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops — and one that applies broadly across the supplement category — is dosage transparency.

No clinical trials evaluating Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops as a finished formula were identified in publicly available sources at the time of publication.

The company's published materials list ingredient references and scientific citations; however, specific per-ingredient dosages are not disclosed in publicly available labeling reviewed for this release. That matters because the published studies cited on the product's references page examined individual compounds at specific dosage ranges tailored to each study's design.

Without knowing how much of each ingredient is in a single serving, healthcare professionals and consumers cannot directly compare the formula's per-serving quantities to the dosing protocols used in the referenced research. This does not indicate the product has or lacks effect — it means the ingredient research citations cannot be mapped to serving-level amounts based on publicly available information.

Consumers seeking more specific dosage information may wish to contact the manufacturer directly at support@getsugarharmony.com. This is a reasonable question to consider before purchasing any supplement where individual ingredient amounts are not prominently listed.

Liquid Format Considerations

Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops is marketed in a liquid drop format rather than the capsule or tablet format more commonly seen in this product category. According to the product listing, each bottle contains 2 fluid ounces providing 30 servings.

Liquid supplement formats are sometimes discussed in nutrition literature in terms of absorption characteristics compared to solid formats, though this varies by ingredient and formulation. The company markets the liquid format as part of the product's appeal but doesn't appear to make specific bioavailability claims comparing it to capsule-based alternatives. Any assumptions about liquid absorption advantages should be verified with a healthcare provider familiar with your situation.

Consumer Considerations When Reviewing Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops

Consumers researching Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops may wish to consider factors such as preferred supplement format, ingredient transparency, and whether the product's cited ingredient profile aligns with discussions they have had with a qualified healthcare professional.

Supplement format preference. The liquid drop format may be relevant for consumers who prefer drops over capsules or tablets. Format preference is an individual consideration and does not indicate differences in product quality or effectiveness.

Ingredient-level research citations. The company's 32 cited studies may be relevant for consumers who want to review the referenced research with a healthcare provider. These citations describe individual ingredient findings and can serve as a starting point for clinical conversations about whether specific compounds are appropriate for an individual's health situation.

Dosage transparency. Limited public dosage transparency may be relevant for consumers or healthcare professionals seeking serving-level comparisons against published study protocols. As noted above, per-ingredient amounts do not appear to be publicly disclosed in available labeling.

Supplement category classification. Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Consumers managing diagnosed health conditions should evaluate this product category distinction with a qualified healthcare provider. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for prescribed medical treatment.

Lifestyle context. Published research consistently indicates that metabolic health outcomes are influenced by overall diet, physical activity, sleep, and other lifestyle factors. Consumers may wish to evaluate any supplement as one potential component within a broader wellness approach rather than a standalone intervention.

Questions consumers may wish to consider: Has the decision to add a blood sugar support supplement been discussed with a healthcare provider? Are there current medications that could interact with the cited ingredients? Is the difference between ingredient-level research and finished-product clinical evidence understood? These considerations help clarify whether the product's profile aligns with an individual's specific health situation.

Consumers interested in reviewing the full product details can do so here: View the current Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops offer (official SugarHarmony page).

Pricing and Purchase Terms

According to the company's website, Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops is offered in multiple package configurations, with pricing, shipping terms, and related purchase conditions varying by selection. At the time of publication, the company listed multi-bottle options with different per-bottle pricing and shipping terms. Readers should verify the most current details directly on the official website before making any purchasing decision.

According to the company's published policies, purchases may be eligible for a 60-day return period subject to the stated terms and return requirements. The refund process requires returning all bottles to the fulfillment address, with the buyer covering return shipping costs. Current refund terms, timeframes, and conditions should be verified on the official website or through ClickBank's self-service portal.

The company's published Terms of Service also describe a multi-step fulfillment process for certain package configurations. Consumers may wish to review that fulfillment structure carefully before making any purchasing decision.

What to Verify Before Purchasing

Understand the difference between ingredient research and product research. The studies cited by the company examined individual compounds under specific research conditions. They did not evaluate Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops as a finished multi-ingredient liquid supplement. Understanding which type of evidence is being referenced helps establish realistic expectations.

Check whether individual ingredient dosages are disclosed. Full-disclosure labeling allows consumers and healthcare providers to compare serving contents against published research. When specific amounts are not listed, contacting the manufacturer directly is a reasonable step.

Read the terms of service and disclaimer pages. Important information about fulfillment procedures, refund requirements, and how the company characterizes expected results is often found in the fine print rather than on the main product page. Additional context on consumer considerations and company claims can be found in a separate analysis of SugarHarmony consumer concerns and claims.

Talk to a healthcare provider first. This is especially important for consumers taking prescription medications — particularly blood sugar medications, blood thinners, or diabetes medications — or managing an existing health condition. A qualified clinician familiar with the individual's medical history is the most reliable resource for evaluating whether any supplement is appropriate. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without a physician's guidance and approval.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the ordering process, according to the company's website, SugarHarmony offers customer support:

Email: support@getsugarharmony.com

Return Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Website: getsugarharmony.com

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc., 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

Self-Service Billing Support: https://www.clkbank.com/

(US): +1 800-390-6035

(INT): +1 208-345-4245

View the current Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops offer (official SugarHarmony page)

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting this or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, dietary habits, physical activity level, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed. The studies cited in this content examine individual ingredients under specific research conditions and do not represent clinical evaluations of Blood Sugar Harmony Liquid Drops as a finished product.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published research citations provided by the company and publicly available information.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (March 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official SugarHarmony website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this content has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with SugarHarmony and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients cited in the company's reference materials — including Gymnema Sylvestre, Chromium Picolinate, Cinnamon, Bitter Melon, Ginseng, and others — have been individually studied for potential effects on blood glucose parameters. If you take blood sugar medications, insulin, blood thinners, diabetes medications, or any other prescription medications, consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement containing these ingredients. Potential interactions between supplement ingredients and prescription medications should be evaluated by a qualified clinician familiar with your complete medical history.