Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Announces Binance Listing Advances And Cardano Price Prediction Turns Bullish

Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's team confirmed that the Binance listing will be publicly announced just hours before launch, and the crypto news around this Ethereum based crypto is spreading fast because the exchange tools are approaching completion. The ADA outlook is turning bullish, with ADA surging 10% as whale wallets accumulated 60 million tokens according to FXStreet. Futures open interest hit $509 million, funding rates flipped positive, and the crypto news confirms capital is flowing back into crypto faster than at any point this year.

The same whales buying Cardano are building positions inside Pepeto's presale, because they see what this Ethereum based crypto delivers once the Binance listing goes live.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Nears Completion as the Cardano Price Prediction Shows Where the Market Is Heading

Pepeto's Binance listing process is advancing through final stages as every tool approaches launch readiness. The listing announcement will come hours before launch, which means the window to enter at presale pricing is shorter than most investors realize.

The reason Pepeto and Cardano appear in the same today’s crypto news article is simple: both projects exist because Ethereum's blockchain still carries problems that cost traders billions every year in gas fees, slow execution, and fragmented cross chain access. The cardano price prediction reflects one approach to solving those problems. ADA broke above its $0.25 trendline, formed higher lows, and the RSI at 56 shows improving buying pressure according to FXStreet. Resistance sits at $0.29 with a target of $0.34. The crypto news around Cardano is bullish this week. But reaching $1 requires years of delivery, and reaching $3 needs adoption Cardano has promised since 2017. The cardano price prediction is strong for patient capital. The returns are limited by a market cap that already prices in most of what Cardano has built.

Pepeto takes a different path to the same destination. Instead of building a competing Layer 1 the way Cardano did, Pepeto's architecture operates as a composable execution layer directly on the Ethereum blockchain itself, unifying zero fee settlement, native bridge routing, and AI verification into one protocol. That means Pepeto captures Ethereum's existing $40 billion DeFi ecosystem directly instead of spending years building a new one from zero.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Adds the One Thing Cardano Never Had

The crypto news cycle covers utility projects every week. Most of them deliver solid technology and modest returns over time. The projects that deliver massive returns in short windows are the ones that combine real utility with viral community energy, because virality is what drives attention, and attention is what drives capital in crypto. Cardano has utility. Cardano has a loyal community. But Cardano has never had the viral energy that sends a project from presale to global headlines in weeks. For context, Shiba Inu had that virality and reached $41 billion with zero products underneath.

Pepeto has both. The crypto news around this Ethereum based crypto shows the same organic community energy that powered Shiba Inu at its peak, except Pepeto has a verified exchange with SolidProof audits and innovative utility at the presale stage. The virality drives the initial surge after the listing. The utility keeps the demand alive for years. That combination is the rarest setup in crypto and the one that produces the biggest portfolio returns in every cycle.

The crypto news confirms the whales already see it. The same wallets accumulating Cardano this week are entering Pepeto's presale with serious capital, and they are building positions that match institutional accumulation patterns, they understand that the ADA forecast delivers a steady 3x to 5x over years while Pepeto delivers multiples from presale to listing in weeks.

Conclusion

The cardano price prediction is bullish and ADA holders have real catalysts behind them this week. The market outlook is pointing up. But every cycle in crypto history proved that the biggest portfolio returns came from the early stage projects that combined real infrastructure with viral demand, and Pepeto is that project right now. T

The listing will be announced hours before launch. The exchange tools are approaching completion, meaning the Binance launch can happen in the few days ahead. The crypto news and the cardano price prediction both confirm the market is ready. And the Ethereum based crypto Pepeto official website is where the investors building the strongest portfolios of this cycle are entering right now. Once the listing goes live, the presale price disappears and the market sets a new one that every early wallet profits from.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the cardano price prediction?

ADA surged 10% as whales accumulated 60 million tokens and futures open interest hit $509 million. The cardano price prediction targets $0.34 near term with long term models reaching $1 to $3 over multiple years.

Why is Pepeto crypto news trending ahead of the Binance listing?

Pepeto combines Ethereum based exchange infrastructure with viral community energy and a Binance listing advancing through final stages, attracting the same whale wallets buying Cardano according to crypto news data.



